2023: New REC assumes office in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A n ew Re s i – dent Electoral Commissioner,REC Professor Ayobami Salami yesterday assumed duty at the Independent National Electoral office (INEC) in Ekiti State. Professor Ayobami Salami, a scholar of erudite repute with combination of academics, research and management of human and natural resources, untill his appointment was the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Nigeria’s Premier Technical University, first Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State. The outgone Resident Electoral Commissioner,Dr Adeniran Tella handed over to him and he was conducted round the office by the Administrative Secretary INEC Ekiti State Mrs Feyi Saseyi.

 

