2023: New survey places Osinbajo ahead in presidential poll

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the preferred candidate of Nigerians to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s next President in 2023, according to a recent nationwide survey carried out by the Intellectual Forum on Politics and Governance (IFP&G).

In the survey, which was carried out by the group in February, Osinbajo is most likely to win the general election as he is the popular choice of a large number of Nigerians.

“Analysis of the results clearly indicated that the Vice President was the citizens’ choice for the next president of the federation,” the group said in a statement signed by its Convener and Secretary, Prof Ike E. Ogba. The statement added that the group was established to support the critical analysis of various issues related to national development.

Nigerians were asked to choose their favourite among Osinbajo; former Lagos State governor and Na- tional Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Although some other prominent politicians have since declared their intention to contest for the presidency in 2023, the group said that Osinbajo, Tinubu, Kwankwaso and Atiku were selected on the basis of the politicians who were most likely to make a bid for the presidency at the time the survey was designed.

Other politicians, who have since declared their bid to run for president include a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; River State Governor Nyesom Wike, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and a former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, among others. Governor Kayode Fayami of Ekiti State is reportedly going to declare officially to join the race for president after Ramadan.

The IFP&G poll result was based on the balanced random sample of 12,000 names selected from a database of registered voters, with the respondents spread across the states of the federation and all six geopolitical zones fully represented.

Aside from leading the final poll, as the citizens’ choice for the next president, the result analysis showed that Osinbajo polled almost twice the nearest challenger with 42.50 per cent of the respondents selecting the Vice President as their preferred choice, and 25.51 per cent selected Atiku as their preferred choice.

It added that 18.07 per cent selected Kwankwaso and 13.92 per cent of the respondents selected Tinubu as their preferred candidate. “It can be argued that if Bola Tinubu was not one of the selected candidates in this survey, the likelihood is that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo would have picked up most of the votes that is, the 13.92 per cent who voted for Bola Tinubu, taking him well over the 50 per cent mark which is enough to win any election going by past records of elections in Nigeria,” the group noted.

The results of the survey were also disaggregated into gender, state and geopolitical zones, the statement added. Aside from the final results, Osinbajo also led in other criteria used by the group in its analysis; including being the leading candidate in four out of the six zones; and the preferred candidate for both males and females nationally

