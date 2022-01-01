News

2023: Ngige roots for Southern President

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…says PDP taking S’East, S’South for a ride

In line with the rotation and zoning convention guiding the composition of government at various levels, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has expressed strong support for the emergence of a president of Southern extraction at the 2023 general elections.

Ngige, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), argued that zoning and rotation of power create stability, unity, equity and progress of the country. He added that rotation engenders confidence and patriotism and ensures that no one ethnic group or section of the country, dominates the other.

While stating that those saying  no such convention exists were not saying the truth, he particularly berated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for hibernating and waiting for APC to choose a Southern presidential candidate, so they can pick theirs from the North in clear breach of the rotation convention and even against the rotation principle enshrined in the PDP constitution.

He said: “Their  top apparatchik thinks they are smart. They want to play a fast one. They are waiting for APC to say South. Their calculation is that when that happens, they will go North. Number one, that will be an act of bad faith because it will mean that they have taken the people in the South South and South East that have all along supported PDP 90 percent in all the elections, for a ride.

“The PDP will be shocked the way the South East, the South South  and other minorities, in fact, Nigerians as a whole will revolt. I was a founding member of the PDP. I was in its National Executive Committee as the Assistant National Secretary, South East and served in many strategic standing committees. I was elected governor on the platform of the PDP. I know that the constitution of the PDP is clear on rotation of power and zoning of offices between the North and South.

“So , if they are waiting for our great party the APC to choose a Southern candidate so they can quickly turn and  present a Northern candidate  at a point the dominant mood in the country is for power to shift to the South, then, they are deceiving themselves. Nigerians will shock them.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tension in NASS as Clerk, directors, others reject sack

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Philip Nyam

Commission, mgt at loggerheads over retirement age There was palpable tension at the National Assembly yesterday over the decision of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) to retire the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori and 150 others. NASC had, in a statement signed by its Executive Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, ordered Sani-Omolori, […]
News

Re: How a bloody night of bullets quashed a young protest movement

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cable Network News, CNN’s caption for a five minutes flick it produced on the Tuesday October 20, 2020 incident at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, Nigeria read like the title of a fiction and that is exactly what it is. The title is thus more amenable to being forgiven than the actual content of the […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG worried over global vaccine supply

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says 4,708 out of 3m vaccinated persons suffered adverse side effects …insists no vaccination-related death recorded in Nigeria The Federal Government has expressed frustration and worry over the inequity trailing global COVID-19 vaccine, despite the high production by manufacturers. The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Dr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica