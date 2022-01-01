2023: Ngige roots for Southern President

…says PDP taking S’East, S’South for a ride

In line with the rotation and zoning convention guiding the composition of government at various levels, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has expressed strong support for the emergence of a president of Southern extraction at the 2023 general elections.

Ngige, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), argued that zoning and rotation of power create stability, unity, equity and progress of the country. He added that rotation engenders confidence and patriotism and ensures that no one ethnic group or section of the country, dominates the other.

While stating that those saying no such convention exists were not saying the truth, he particularly berated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for hibernating and waiting for APC to choose a Southern presidential candidate, so they can pick theirs from the North in clear breach of the rotation convention and even against the rotation principle enshrined in the PDP constitution.

He said: “Their top apparatchik thinks they are smart. They want to play a fast one. They are waiting for APC to say South. Their calculation is that when that happens, they will go North. Number one, that will be an act of bad faith because it will mean that they have taken the people in the South South and South East that have all along supported PDP 90 percent in all the elections, for a ride.

“The PDP will be shocked the way the South East, the South South and other minorities, in fact, Nigerians as a whole will revolt. I was a founding member of the PDP. I was in its National Executive Committee as the Assistant National Secretary, South East and served in many strategic standing committees. I was elected governor on the platform of the PDP. I know that the constitution of the PDP is clear on rotation of power and zoning of offices between the North and South.

“So , if they are waiting for our great party the APC to choose a Southern candidate so they can quickly turn and present a Northern candidate at a point the dominant mood in the country is for power to shift to the South, then, they are deceiving themselves. Nigerians will shock them.”

