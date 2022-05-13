2023: Ngige withdraws from presidential race

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige has pulled out of the presidential race after consulting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The minister via a statement he issued and signed by him, said: “Today, 13th May 2022, I had an audience with the President, Muhammadu Buhari as a follow up to the one I earlier had with him on 11th May 2022.

“Having also consulted widely with my family, constituents, supporters, and well-wishers, it is my pleasure to announce the withdrawal of my interest and earlier decision to contest the office of the President in the 2023 general elections.

“As a result of this, I will NOT be participating in any of the internal party processes of the said election, starting with the primary.

“I took this momentous decision firstly in the overall interest of the nation, in order to enable me to concentrate on my job, and assist the President and the government, weather the difficult last lap, in the life of the administration and secondly for other family reasons.

“I have since communicated this decision to the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“My constituents, political associates, and well-wishers across the country are by this statement informed of this latest decision, which also has the blessing and support of the overwhelming majority, hence supersedes any other interest, personal or otherwise.”

