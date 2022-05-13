Top Stories

2023: Ngige withdraws from presidential race

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige has pulled out of the presidential race after consulting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The minister via a statement he issued and signed by him, said: “Today, 13th May 2022, I had an audience with the President, Muhammadu Buhari as a follow up to the one I earlier had with him on 11th May 2022.

“Having also consulted widely with my family, constituents, supporters, and well-wishers, it is my pleasure to announce the withdrawal of my interest and earlier decision to contest the office of the President in the 2023 general elections.

“As a result of this, I will NOT be participating in any of the internal party processes of the said election, starting with the primary.

“I took this momentous decision firstly in the overall interest of the nation, in order to enable me to concentrate on my job, and assist the President and the government, weather the difficult last lap, in the life of the administration and secondly for other family reasons.

“I have since communicated this decision to the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“My constituents, political associates, and well-wishers across the country are by this statement informed of this latest decision, which also has the blessing and support of the overwhelming majority, hence supersedes any other interest, personal or otherwise.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: CAS reinstates Ahmad as CAF President

Posted on Author Reporter

  Madagascar’s Ahmad has been dramatically restored as Confederation of African Football (CAF) President following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Ahmad was banned by FIFA in November for five years after football’s world governing body found him to have breached several of its ethics codes. The Malagasy – who will now resume […]
News Top Stories

AfDB: Adesina pushes for Youth Entrepreneurship Banks

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…pledges quality deliverables to Africa in second term President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has promised to ensure the establishment of Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Banks so as to unleash Africa’s youths’ potentials. Adesina made this known while giving his inaugural speech during a virtual ceremony of his swearing-in yesterday in Abidjan, […]
News Top Stories

Hijab: CAN threatens to close schools nationwide

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa, Regina Otokpa, Cephas Iorhemen and Sola Adeyemo

    Amid growing concern over the hijab controversy across the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, called on the National Assembly to suspend a bill before the House of Representatives, seeking to institutionalise the use of hijab in the country, or risk having all Christian schools and colleges shut down.   It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica