2023: NGO organises ‘Dividends of Democracy’ awards

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a non-governmental organization, Peoples Choice, is organizing Dividends of Democracy Awards for all sets of political office holders. The awards are coming up in June. It is organised to expose performing and none performing political office holders from local government to the presidency. According to the Coordinator of the Awards, Mr. Rufus Oba, assessment would involve journalists, activists, market women and men, clergy men and many others professional bodies. Oba, in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday stated that time had come when none performing political office holders should vehemently be refused a second term or any other office. He said: “The essence of any good government is to work side by side with it’s citizens to providing a conducive environment for the citizens to realizing their dreams and goals, making available at least the basic necessities of life – water, shelter, electricity, health care and food – at affordable prices, also protecting lives and properties and a peaceful atmosphere. “The best definition of Democracy as we were taught in schools and practised in modern and civilized societies all over the world is Government by the people and for the people. Going by this fact it shows that the people are key to choosing or electing their representatives, hence this Awards for Nigerians to Vote through a dedicated SMS platform and Online to score their Representatives in all political positions on how well they had performed and if they truly deserve another chance based on successes recorded to uplifting lives and the society; what impact they had made so far in improving lives and communities. “This Award is rested on Transparency, Accountability, Integrity and Leadership abilities displayed by all public officers and Politicans who will be chosen on Merits based on achievements, projects and programs initiated and had given Dividends to the citizenry. It will also be a good avenue for Nigerians to vent their anger, displeasure on Politicans and policies that are anti people, also encourage by voting for Politicans “who are performing well as we say in our local slang”. “This People oriented excellence award is powered by Nigerians of all ages. The Choice awards will serve as a report card for the Politicians and as a Score card for the electorate, starting with the local government Chairmen all across the country, state Assembly members, National Assembly Houses, Ministers etc.” Oba also said: “The Awards will be credible as well as Authentic and a worthy and well sought after, as Nigerians are given the opportunity to speak out their minds during the voting exercise. “Renowned and experienced journalists, Activists, market women and men and some students from across Nigeria will make up a team of people to verify, confirm claims of projects, programs etc of the highest voted Politicians for the awards. “The beauty of this National mini election is based on first performance and impact made. Nigerians of all ages are eligible to vote as there is no age restriction or status or limit to age unlike the general INEC conducted elections. “Also people can vote from the comfort of their homes, schools, markets and business places not traveling distances away from your communities. Moreso voting will last for 30 days for electorate to properly asses the Politicians.” “The Awards, he said is put together to appreciate, celebrate honor and encourage the few good Politicans who had demonstrated honesty, hardwork, love and care for the citizens according to their oath of office and respect for the constitution.”

