2023: NHA to engage hoteliers on improving performance

Nigeria Hotels Association (NHA) has disclosed its resolve to hold talks with members of associations and other hoteliers across the country to discuss on ways forward towards the 2023 general elections and on how best to improve on businesses following the downturn being experienced in hospitality. This development was made public in a press statement signed by the National President of NHA, His Highness Eze Patrick Anyanwu.

In the statement, he said that it is necessary for hoteliers to be educated and enlightened on the forthcoming election as to exercising their civil right, how best to offer premium services and secure their properties and guests during the elections.

Besides, Anyanwu indicated that other issues to be deliberated on include the failure of President Muhammadu Bahari – led government to offer support for hoteliers during the COVIID-19 pandemic crisis that affected their business. According to Anyanwu, it is insensitive for any serious government to ignore hoteliers despite their huge contribution to internally generated revenue of the country, pointing out that the association has on different occasions drew the attention of the government to their plight. The statement further advised the federal government to invest in agriculture, hospitality and tourism sectors so as to diversify the economy rather than total reliance on oil.

According to the statement, the association is left with no option than to meet with members of Nigeria hoteliers to collectively discuss ahead of 2023 general elections and vote for political party that will support them and also foster equity and justice for all Nigerians devoid of marginalisation of any region and religion. The president therefore urged its members and hoteliers to remain calm and await the outcome of the engagement while encouraging them to pursue their legitimate businesses peacefully as well as pay their taxes as at when due to enable government provide its citizenry with social amenities.

