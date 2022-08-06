Travel & Tourism

2023: NHA to engage hoteliers on improving performance

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Nigeria Hotels Association (NHA) has disclosed its resolve to hold talks with members of associations and other hoteliers across the country to discuss on ways forward towards the 2023 general elections and on how best to improve on businesses following the downturn being experienced in hospitality. This development was made public in a press statement signed by the National President of NHA, His Highness Eze Patrick Anyanwu.

In the statement, he said that it is necessary for hoteliers to be educated and enlightened on the forthcoming election as to exercising their civil right, how best to offer premium services and secure their properties and guests during the elections.

Besides, Anyanwu indicated that other issues to be deliberated on include the failure of President Muhammadu Bahari – led government to offer support for hoteliers during the COVIID-19 pandemic crisis that affected their business. According to Anyanwu, it is insensitive for any serious government to ignore hoteliers despite their huge contribution to internally generated revenue of the country, pointing out that the association has on different occasions drew the attention of the government to their plight. The statement further advised the federal government to invest in agriculture, hospitality and tourism sectors so as to diversify the economy rather than total reliance on oil.

According to the statement, the association is left with no option than to meet with members of Nigeria hoteliers to collectively discuss ahead of 2023 general elections and vote for political party that will support them and also foster equity and justice for all Nigerians devoid of marginalisation of any region and religion. The president therefore urged its members and hoteliers to remain calm and await the outcome of the engagement while encouraging them to pursue their legitimate businesses peacefully as well as pay their taxes as at when due to enable government provide its citizenry with social amenities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Arabian Travel Market to focus on recovery of Middle East tourism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As global tourism seeks recovery elixir, the organisers of the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, Reed Exhibitions, has announced May 16 and 26 as dates for hosting of this year’s event, with the theme: A new dawn for travel and tourism. According to the organisers, the travel trade event, which is expected to […]
Travel & Tourism

Digitalisation of Tourism: ITPN partners Ministry of Communication on agenda for Nigeria

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

In line with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s (UNWTO) quest for inclusiveness and digitialisation of global tourism sector, in Nigeria, the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) has taken the lead by signing a partnership deal with the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and its agencies aimed at, not only digitalising […]
Travel & Tourism

NANTA president to host Nigerian teachers to tourism adventure

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, is set to host participants and winners of the recently held Nigerian Teachers reality show, Teachers Naija TV Reality show, to a tourism rendezvous. The itinerary for the teachers picked from the six geographical zones of the country, will span three […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica