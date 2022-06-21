Politics

2023: Niger Delta should queue behind Okowa – IYC

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, has pleaded with the people of the Niger Delta to unite and queue behind Ifeanyi Okowa the Governor of Delta State who was recently picked as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate rather than knocking him.

The Council said pulling Okowa down amounts to rejecting the only opportunity that is available in that political party for the region especially as the PDP is the biggest party in the region with a huge followership.

The IYC, in a statement Tuesday and signed by its president, Peter Timothy Igbifa, said: Instead of pulling Okowa down, all stakeholders should rally round, close their ranks and support him.

Igbifa reasoned that Okowa’s current political status remains the only strategic and major position available for the Niger Delta in the entire arrangement for the 2023 general election.

The statement read in part: “The only best political position available for us in the Niger Delta now is the ruñning mate and Okowa has been selected to represent the region which could have been any other. If Okowa’s PDP wins, the Niger Delta will have the opportunity of occupying the position of the vice-president again.

“We urge them to forgo their misgivings and support the governor in the overall political interest of the Niger Delta.”

 

