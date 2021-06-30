2023: Niger Delta youths call on Yahaya Bello to declare ambition

The Niger Delta Youths under the platform of “36 Youths Coalition for Yahaya Bello 2023 Presidency has called on Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello to contest for the Presidential election come 2023. Speaking on Tuesday in Delta state, Ambassador Timiseleipre Job Desmond who spoke on behalf of the group said it will fully mobilize every Niger Deltan to massively vote for Bello’s candidature. Calling on his immediate declaration, the group said it will enable them to interface with their sister regions to support him. He said “We have seen and noted the various achievements made by both past and present leaders. We have the desire for the younger president as witnessed in other countries. We should equally have that here in Nigeria. “The younger generation should warm-up to take vital positions in politics for the forthcoming Presidential election in the country. The elders should play an advisory role for the younger ones to succeed. “Comrade Yahaya Bello is one of those that can bring the needed development and change the narrative.”
