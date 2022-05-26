News

2023: Niger PDP postpones guber primary after protests

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Niger State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its governorship primary following protests by some aspirants. The exercise was scheduled to hold on Wednesday but the party decided to shift it to Thursday after four of the five aspirants protested against the delegate list. The four aspirants demanded that every delegate should have a means of identification alongside their PDP membership card before they are accredited. Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo announced the postponement after a closed-door meeting with the five aspirants and 25 local government chairmen of the party.

The aspirants are Idris Kutigi, Isah Jankara, Abdulrahman Gimba, Isah Kantigi and Sidi Abdul. Kutigi, Jankara, Gimba and Abdul, who spoke to journalists, claimed the accreditation was highly compromised, insisting that the delegates were appropriately identified. Sources claimed some of the protesters believed the party leadership was planning to impose Kantigi as a candidate for the 2023 election. Kutigi said: “We, the four governorship aspirants, agreed as one to withdraw from the process today and to decide the actions to take next.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: IGP deploys anti-riot police officers nationwide 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit – the Police Mobile Force  – to protect lives and property of Nigerians amid the ongoing violence that has marred the #EndSARS protests rocking the country.   Adamu said the deployment of the special police unit is to secure […]
News

Amnesty International and the ‘equity’ question.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“Who are you to judge the life I live? I know I am not perfect and I don’t live to be. But before you start pointing fingers, make sure your hands are clean”- Bob Marley The legendary songwriter and singer composed this song in his 1989 hit and decades after, this lyric is still very […]
News

… arrests 31 over alleged Internet frauds in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Sunday, arrested 31 suspected internet fraudsters.   In a statement issued yesterday by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of the command, the suspects were arrested in two separate locations in Benin sequel to actionable intelligence.   He said: “Among […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica