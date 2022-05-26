2023: Niger PDP postpones guber primary after protests

Niger State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its governorship primary following protests by some aspirants. The exercise was scheduled to hold on Wednesday but the party decided to shift it to Thursday after four of the five aspirants protested against the delegate list. The four aspirants demanded that every delegate should have a means of identification alongside their PDP membership card before they are accredited. Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo announced the postponement after a closed-door meeting with the five aspirants and 25 local government chairmen of the party.

The aspirants are Idris Kutigi, Isah Jankara, Abdulrahman Gimba, Isah Kantigi and Sidi Abdul. Kutigi, Jankara, Gimba and Abdul, who spoke to journalists, claimed the accreditation was highly compromised, insisting that the delegates were appropriately identified. Sources claimed some of the protesters believed the party leadership was planning to impose Kantigi as a candidate for the 2023 election. Kutigi said: “We, the four governorship aspirants, agreed as one to withdraw from the process today and to decide the actions to take next.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...