2023: Niger PDP vows to maintain zoning governorship election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has vowed to maintain the zoning formula in the state saying that; “anyone who tries to change it will meet thick walls.

While addressing journalists at a briefing whether the party would renege on the zoning formula adopted years back for the 2023 governorship and other elections, the newly sworn in the state’s Chairman of PDP, Mr Tanko Beji, told journalists that the idea was to carry the three senatorial districts along so that no tribe is marginalised in the state. He also made it clear that PDP in Niger State was one and not factionalised as insinuated by some quarters.

According to him, “Nothing can tear us apart. The zoning system has come to stay. We are still going to use it for the 2023 Governorship election and Zone “A” is already warming up for the governorship slot.”

“Nobody can break the zoning system. Anybody that wants to break it will meet a brick wall and we will stand on our feet to see it implemented for a rancour free election because every zone will have a taste of it when the time comes.”

