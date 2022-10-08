2023: Nigeria at a crossroad –PFN President

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke has appealed to Nigerians not to sell their votes but to use their permanent voters’ card (PVC) wisely. Oke during his “Apostolic Visit” to unveil the “Greater Nigeria Project” organized by PFN Lagos, revealed that he has been under “tremendous pressure” but that he has vowed not to sell his office, saying if he does, he will be betraying the icons of faith including Pastor William Kumuyi, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo.

The PFN President at the well-attended event held at Vineyard Christian Center, Isolo, made it clear that it was not his duty to tell members whom to cast their votes for, but they should bear in mind that when they sell their votes, they have already sold their future and that of their generations. Also, he maintained that the tide will turn in Nigeria’s favour as it will be the crown of glory in God’s hands despite the massive emigration and other challenges. Oke stated: “Our nation is at a crossroad, a very critical crossroad. God has put the power to decide what happens in our hands.

That your PVC is very powerful, I am talking to Nigerians – Pentecostals, Christians, non-Christians do not sell your votes. Vote your conscience, as the National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, I won’t tell you vote this party, don’t vote this party, that is not my job.”

