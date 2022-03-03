2023: Nigeria at crossroads, process of collapsing –Jega

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, has said Nigeria was at crossroads and in the process of collapsing due to the recklessness of the elite who were governing the country blindly.

Jega, who spoke at the 2022 Workers’ Political Conference organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with the theme, “Commitment to National Emancipation and Development Through Effective Political Engagement by Nigerian Workers’, insisted that Nigerians, however, have the option to either free fall to destruction or deliver themselves from the devilish alliance of internal and external exploiters at the forthcoming polls. According to him, Nigeria was undoubtedly, at a point in its history when national emancipation for credible national development which was beneficial to the Nigerian people, requires being raised high on the front banner of national discourses by patriotic Nigerians, workers and friends of Nigeria.

He said: “The sorry state of the socioeconomic conditions under which the Nigerian working people, indeed the overwhelming majority of all citizens live and work, the reckless misrule and mis-governance by a tiny, rabid and reckless band of elite, and the manner by which these myopic ‘elected’ so-called ‘leaders’ and their collaborators, have devastated the Nigerian economy, heightened insecurity, and virtually destroyed the basis for national cohesion and integration, Nigeria, as a potentially great nation, is crying for a rescue mission, before it is too late “Nigeria is currently, essentially at a crossroads, as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

Nigerian citizens generally, and the working people in particular, can either continue play the ostrich on the current trajectory of reckless, senseless, visionless journey towards democratic and socioeconomic development, and allow the country free-fall to imminent self-destruction, which is clearly in sight, or they have to wake up, rise and join hands in solidarity for struggles and active engagement in the political process towards, national emancipation from a devilish alliance of exploiters, both internal and external, evidently hell-bent on not only eroding Nigeria’s natural potentials but also destroying it “In a situation in which a tiny band of ruling elite is running the country aground, a rescue and emancipatory mission from their strangle-hold assumes primacy.

It is perhaps if not the only, then the best way, short of a revolution, to improve governance and quality of leadership for good, democratic governance, which in turn, would create a better environment for protecting, advancing, and defending the overall interest of the working people.

“Most analysts agree that while Nigeria may not have totally collapsed, it is in the process of collapsing, as reckless elites in control of the governance process are blindly running the country aground. And the 2023 general elections may be the ‘make or break’ epochal moment. “A broad alliance of progressive forces for national rescue and emancipation is absolutely required to get Nigeria out of the current unwholesome predicament in which it finds itself.” Jega, a Professor, in the Department of Political Science, Bayero University, Kano, added that even though a: “Revolution may, indeed be desirable under the circumstances, but given the current realities, it is far-fetched. Broader patriotic and emancipatory struggles for good democratic governance may under the circumstances, help rescue the country and reposition it towards satisfying the fundamental needs and aspirations of all citizens, and improving the scope and space for working peoples’ struggles for improvement in their wages, working and living conditions.” The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Aliyu Wabba, called for restructuring that would bring good governance, sustainable development and social justice to Nigerians as the country approaches the 2023 general election and beyond.

