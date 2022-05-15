2023: Nigeria burning, needs immediate turnaround, says Hayatu-Deen

News Top Stories

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Bola Tinubu has offered his condolences on the passing of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan.

 

The UAE announced Khalifa's death on Friday. He was 73. In a condolence message to the government and people of the UAE by his Media Office at the weekend in Abuja, Tinubu, a presidential aspirant, said: "Sheikh Khalifa strategically guided the UAE government toward balanced and sustainable development in order to ensure the prosperity of his people."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The former Lagos State governor added: “The passing on Friday of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, saddened me. Sheikh Khalifa was a great reformer and a visionary leader who reshaped and improved the governance and economy of the United Arab Emirates. “Because of his devoted leadership, Sheikh Khalifa had a devoted following. He enjoyed the enduring respect of his people.

 

He will long be remembered for his achievements and pivotal role in the exceptional and rapid development of the UAE.  As President from 2004 until his death, Sheikh Khalifa strategically guided the UAE government toward balanced and sustainable development in order to ensure the prosperity of his people. His primary ambition was said to be upholding the legacy of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “By remaining true to the dream of his father, Sheikh Khalifa’s numerous and lasting achievements mean that he not only fulfilled the ambition of a dutiful son but established an impressive legacy in his own right. “As a mark of his father’s confidence in him, Sheikh Khalifa was appointed to his first official role at the young age of 18. Where others might have lost their way, Sheikh Khalifa fully justified that confidence, assuming the mantle of leadership with the ease and skill with which his name has come to be synonymous. “Sheikh Khalifa will remain an example of what a resolute, visionary leader can do to advance his society toward progress and prosperity for all its people

 

 

 

