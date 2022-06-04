Politics

2023: Nigeria can’t afford to miss Osinbajo as president – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Preye Aganaba, at the weekend said that Nigeria cannot afford to miss Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stepping up to become president in 2023 referring  the professor as a man with enviable moral pedigree.

Aganaba, who described Osinbajo as the best presidential aspirant among other contenders in the APC, said his entrance into the race marked a beacon of hope for discipline and selflessness in public service.

A former governorship aspirant in Bayelsa State, Aganaba said Osinbajo had been nurtured in the progressive way with a strong drive for transformational leadership.

“Unlike some ambitious politically exposed persons who take advantage of the slightest opportunity to betray their boss, Osinbajo has remained loyal.

“When president Muhammadu Buhari was faced with health challenges, he stood by him in prayer, making sure it didn’t affect the smooth running of the administration of the country. This is why he has strong appeal among youths, women and progressive conscious persons across the country.”

 

