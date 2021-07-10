2023: Nigeria deserves merit, not zoning sentiments –Gov Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that Nigerians deserve free choice ahead of the 2023 presidency, and not zoning of positions by political parties. Speaking yesterday at the first annual GYB Seminar for Political/Crime correspondents, Bello said Nigeria needs a unifier, who will build on the legacy of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Monday 17 southern governors after their meeting in Lagos declared that Nigeria’s next president should be from the southern part of the country. But Bello, who is a presidential hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the Nigeria of today deserves the best, adding that political parties should not limit the choices of the electorate with zoning. He said: “Nigeria deserves the best. It is like a ship or a plane that deserves the best captain to steer it to the de-sired destination.

“I have always asked this question; if zoning or rotational presidency would solve our problem, as at the time Olusegun Obasanjo was the president for eight years, all the problems of the country would have been solved. ‘‘As at the time the late Musa Yaradua was President, the problems of the north would have been solved. When former President Goodluck Jonathan was president, all of the problems of the Niger Delta would have been solved. Now we have President Muhammadu Buhari and all the problems of the north have not been solved.

“I am not saying that these leaders haven’t tried their best, they tried their best within the circumstances that they found themselves in office or the situation of things at the time. “Democracy is all about free choice, give the majority the freewill to choose who they want. Political parties should not limit the leaders to whom they want to elect. “When you look at it, it is unconstitutional.

It is not in the country’s 1999 constitution as amended. If we should continue with the sentiments of this rotation of presidency to this or that region, let’s do it perfectly. “If we want to come from the angle of justice and fair play, let’s go back to 1960. From independence, you will discover that all other geopolitical zones as they exist today have produced a president or vice president. “If we take it from 1999, only the North Central and South East haven’t produced a President but I continue to insist on getting the best person. We need someone who will unify this country and build on the legacy of President Buhari. All over the world, the younger generations are taking charge and Nigeria cannot be left behind,’’ he said.

