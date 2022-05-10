2023: Nigeria doesn’t need part-time President –Saraki

Ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki insists Nigeria does not need “a part-time president”. Addressing Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates after a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the presidential aspirant said he remains the only aspirant with the energy and capacity to carry the workload and the demands of the office of the president. Saraki said: “We need a president that will stand, that is bold and courageous. We all know that for four years as Senate President I stood for this country. I stood for what I believed was in the interest of this country. “Let us find that person who has the energy because the work of a President is not part-time, especially now the country is very bad. “Nigeria needs a President that is up and running, not a President that will be giving instructions because when you give instructions and you don’t check nothing will happen. “You need somebody that has the energy to do it. I believe that I have that energy and capacity to do it.” The former Kwara State governor told journalists after his meeting with Obasanjo that Nigeria is in a very delicate situation and a wrong choice of President would spell doom. He said: “We are in a very very delicate state as a nation and we need somebody who has the experience, somebody who can unite us because without unity we cannot go anywhere.” Saraki said: “I’m in Ogun to see PDP delegates. But I can’t come to Ogun and not pay a visit to the former President, our father and leader of modern Nigeria, somebody I’ve been very close to since I started my political career. So I came to see him to let him know that I’m in Ogun State and to see how good and how well he is doing. And we thank God for his health, his energy and his passion for this great country. It inspires us to see that definitely, we need to turn this country around into a country that he wishes for and that all of us wish.” He expressed confidence in winning the PDP presidential primary. The ex-governor said: “I believe that the time today, the kind of leadership that this country requires, I can provide that leadership.”

