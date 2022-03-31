News

2023: Nigeria in critical period, needs experienced leaders –Dickson

Former governor of Bayelsa State Senator Henry Seriake Dickson has said Nigeria is facing a trying period and therefore needs experienced leaders in 2023 to pilot its affairs. Dickson, who is a senator presenting Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, noted that Nigeria is pregnant with problems, but full of expectations.

He told the people of Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government, who presented to him the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial nomination form that “we need a steady hand at the centre to continue to guide and to support and to make the case that has to be made for our people.” The former governor described his type of politics as politics of engagement and consultation, and urged his supporters to shun violence.

Dickson said Bayelsa West senatorial election is a walkover for PDP, adding: “Even our opponents in the other party know that we don’t even need to campaign because our leaders are in control of the grassroots. There is no other party in Bayelsa West.” He assured that with him, Bayelsa West is in safe hands, and he would always be available for advice.

 

