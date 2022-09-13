2023: Nigeria needs an experienced leader –Gumi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Kadunabased Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, yesterday reexamined the chances of three major Presidential candidates, insisting that the country needs an experienced leader to lead it out of her present challenges after next year elections.

Gumi also disclosed that politicians were always using different styles to look for vote during election, but added that the Muslim Muslim candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was unnecessary.

After taking a cursory look at the three main presidential candidates, Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Gumi said Nigeria does not need a novice as president, but an experienced politician to lead the country after the 2023 general election.

He also advised that Nigerians should do away with ethno-religious politics in this 21st century, and come together as one united people for the progress of the country.

Fielding questions from journalists in his Kaduna residence, the Islamic cleric said there was nothing wrong for politicians to contest election severally in search of victory. On Atiku, Gumi said: “Nigeria needs an experienced politician.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...