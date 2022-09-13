News

2023: Nigeria needs an experienced leader –Gumi

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Kadunabased Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, yesterday reexamined the chances of three major Presidential candidates, insisting that the country needs  an experienced leader to lead it out of her present challenges after next year elections.

 

Gumi also disclosed that politicians were always using different styles to look for vote during election, but added that the Muslim  Muslim candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was unnecessary.

After taking a cursory look at the three main presidential candidates, Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr. Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Gumi said Nigeria does not need a novice as president, but an experienced politician to lead the country after the 2023 general election.

 

He also advised that Nigerians should do away with ethno-religious politics in this 21st century, and come together as one united people for the progress of the country.

Fielding questions from journalists in his Kaduna residence, the Islamic cleric said there was nothing wrong for politicians to contest election severally in search of victory. On Atiku, Gumi said: “Nigeria needs an experienced politician.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate confirms Biden nominee, Blinken, as Secretary of State

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, to serve as secretary of state. The 100-member Senate backed Blinken 78-22, meaning he could be sworn in as the nation’s top diplomat later in the day. A simple majority was needed in the Democratic-controlled chamber for his confirmation, reports […]
News

Stamp Duty: Malami writes 36 governors, says no recoveries yet

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina,

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has written letters to all the governors of the 36 states of the federation for the purpose of compliance with audit and recovery of back years of Stamp Duty from January 15, 2016 to June, 30 2020. This was disclosed Wednesday in Abuja […]
News

FUOYE: Suspended Bursar alleges harassment, humiliation by security agents

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

The Bursar of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Mrs Bolatito Akande, has alleged harassment by security agencies allegedly acting on the instruction of the school authority after being ‘illegally’  suspended. This is coming a few days after the removal of the school’s Registrar,Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya. Akande, who was until Wednesday, May 7, 2021, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica