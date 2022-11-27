News Top Stories

2023: Nigeria needs committed leadership –Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of Labour Party(LP) Mr. Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria needs leaders with extraordinary commitment to take her out of the woods.

Obi at the weekend, at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Calabar, Cross River State, listed what he called 4Cs -competence, capacity, credibility and commitment, as requirements to turn the country around.

He urged Nigerians, “to aspire to put in place a leadership that is imbued with competence, capacity, credibility and commitment. These 4 Cs, are leadership competencies required to turn Nigeria around.

“What is grossly missing in Nigeria’s leadership, governance and economic realm is the lack of efficiency. Good governance and a prosperous and stable economy are routinely anchored on sectoral and holistic pursuit of efficiency.”

The LP candidate noted that Nigeria has high and severe housing deficit to the point that the country needs 28 million houses to be built to meet the national needs and by estimation, this will cost about N60 trillion.

He said that what his presidency would do if given the mandate is to partner with a professional body like the NIA and create the enabling environment via the right of making laws; regulating and preserving of property; employing the force of the community; and public good.

According to him: “If I and Datti are hired by Nigerians on February 25th, 2023, we will pursue intangible assets of good governance, rule of law, security of lives and properties. But for this to happen, there must be elite consensus on critical national interest questions.

“We are also aware that our existing national infrastructure are decrepit and crumbling.

“We are housing challenged. We have as a nation been inconsistent in our infrastructural planning and funding. This is an area we must tackle urgently.”

Obi further remarked that as a first step, their presidency must start with rethinking the fundamentals of our nationhood and how to collectively unite and secure Nigeria and move it from good to great.

“Good governance simply translates to eight critical governance values, namely; a government being accountable, transparent, responsive, equitable and inclusive, effective and efficient; and adherence to the rule of law, as well as participatory and consensus-oriented governance.

“With the mandate of Nigerians the Obi-Datti administration, from its inception, will continue to encourage investment in infrastructure—housing, energy, transport, irrigation, and telecoms—to grow these and other sectors.

“We are eager to quickly close the infrastructure gap between now and 2030. That is the Nigeria we want in place by the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target year,” he said.

Obi also charged the architects to bear in mind some fundamental requirements of their profession in contemplating on “housing and design excellence  for national development,” which includes design for the future and economic and social wellbeing; to think of demographic in our designs; design and build for public good.

 

“Our buildings must be accessible to people with disabilities; our buildings must reflect our culture and heritage; we must manage funding for building; give primacy to maintenance culture; and finally NIA must protect its institutional integrity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fuel price hike: FG killing Nigerians ‘systematically’ –TUC

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria has condemned the increase in price of fuel and electricity tariff. TUC, in a statement titled ‘Killing the dead’, said the government and its agencies had resorted to doing the opposite of what they were set up to do, saying instead of providing welfare, they are killing the […]
News

How Mini.Katana Recorded Massive Growth by Harnessing Social Media

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When it first launched in 2016, no one could have predicted that TikTok would become one of social media’s most effective tools for brands. With only fifteen seconds to three minutes to grab your audience, brands had to find creative ways to succeed on the app. With such narrow parameters, many brands gave up on […]
News

Edo teachers cry out over slashing of February salaries by govt

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State public school teachers have accused the Edo State Government of slashing their February salary due to the strike declared by their umbrella body, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT). The NUT had directed their members to embark on a strike over non-implementation of a series of demands by the teachers, which was later […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica