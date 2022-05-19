News

2023: Nigeria needs competent, capable president –Peter Obi

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians not to elect the next president based on zone or religion. Speaking after a meeting with national delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Obi said the next president should be elected based on competence and capacity. The presidential aspirant on the platform of PDP, said he has the competence and capacity to lead the country in this time of difficulty. Obi said: “For me we have passed the stage of zoning or no zoning. The stage we are in now is who has the capacity to do the job and who is most qualified.

“Let the people look at our past records, our qualifications and where we have served before in deciding who is most qualified. I’m offering myself as a Nigerian. “This is the time to vote for people with competence and capacity to lead the country. The people need to stop celebrating criminals.” Obi attributed the challenges facing the country to the unproductiveness of the citizens.

He noted that the more people are pulled out of poverty the better for the country. “We cannot continue to borrow money for consumption. There is nothing wrong with borrowing but when you borrow, it must be for investment. “The right thing to do is to support the engine of growth which is small and medium enterprise (SMEs). Our economy must be private sector driven and we must create jobs.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

