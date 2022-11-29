News

2023: Nigeria needs competent leader to address its challenges – Agbakoba

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A human rights activist and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Olisa Agbakoba, has said that Nigeria needs a president that would address the challenges facing the country in 2023.

Speaking at the presentation of Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Policy Report 2022, titled: ‘Big Issues for the 2023 General Election,’ in Lagos, Agbakoba said the next president of the country must build national unity, rebuild the economy and address ravaging insecurity across the country.

Agbakoba the 2023 election is a defining moment for Nigeria which raises the need for a thorough and insightful search for who will preside over the country’s affairs. He said the first big issue confronting a new president will be disunity, disorder and insecurity.

According to him, if these issues are not resolved, there will be no peace and the new president cannot deliver on his mandate. He said this is an issue all presidential candidates correctly identify as an existential threat but are not quite clear on how to resolve it.

Agbakoba also said that most of the major presidential candidates failed to address the key challenges facing the country in their manifestos. He said most of the released manifestos by candidates lack timelines for programmes they are proposing to implement if elected president.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu Catholic varsity unveils plans to manage waste

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Chimobi Ucheme

In fulfillment of its policy of providing innovative solutions to the society, in what it tagged “Gown and Town,” Godfrey Okoye University (GO UNI), Enugu, has offered to take over waste management and disposal in Enugu State. The university said it had already approached the Enugu State Government to firm up the partnership. The idea, […]
News

NBS: Nigeria’s inflation hits 26-month high

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.56 percent (year-on-year) in June 2020, reflecting a 26-month high, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed in its inflation data for June. The latest rise is 0.16 percent points higher than the rate recorded in May 2020 (12.40) per cent. Increases were recorded in […]
News

Ranching: Anybody against Southern gov’s position has hidden agenda – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday vented his anger on Nigerians opposed to the position of the southern governors regarding the ban on open grazing; saying anyone against the ban has a hidden agenda. The governor said his colleagues from the southern part of the country had “towed the right path towards addressing insecurity in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica