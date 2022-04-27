2023: Nigeria needs courageous leader – PDP ex-ministers’ forum

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former Ministers’ Forum Tanimu Turaki (SAN) said Nigeria needs a leader who has the courage to take decisive decisions.

Turaki, who spoke when the forum played host to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim on Wednesday, regretted that the nation is faced with leadership failure.

“We have resolved that we must take special interest in what happens to our party in the build up to this election.

“We will play a very active role; we will liaise with the leadership of the party in selecting a credible candidate that will win election for us and win election for Nigeria, and in the process, salvage Nigerians from the twin evils of hunger and poverty,” he stated.

The former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations said Anyim, who is one of the PDP presidential aspirants, has acquired sufficient experience and maturity to lead Nigeria in 2023.

“We need a person that is not very old. He (Anyim) is also not very young. So, he can relate with some of us that are young,” Turaki stated, adding that Nigeria needs a president with the energy and capacity to tackle the developmental needs of the people.

He told Anyim that the experiences he has gathered, from the legislative and executive arms of government placed him in good position to rule Nigeria, arguing, however, that his qualification as a lawyer would help him to handle judicial matters, if elected president.

According to him, time has come for Nigerians to settle for a leader who has what it takes to make the country work, because, “never in our political history have we been so divided among different unimaginable lines.

“It is important that we go for a person that can build very strong bridges of friendship among the various divides.”

Anyim had earlier told the former ministers that his knowledge of public service places him at a vantage position to make Nigeria work for all.

He said he was not going to learn on the job, because he has served as a civil servant, President of the Senate, as well as the SGF, “the engine room of government”.

“My experiences are cognate. I am not going to learn on the job; I am going to continue from where we stopped,” he said, warning that if Nigerians elect the wrong leader, the country would sink deeper than she is today.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...