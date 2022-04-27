News

2023: Nigeria needs courageous leader – PDP ex-ministers’ forum

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former Ministers’ Forum Tanimu Turaki (SAN) said Nigeria needs a leader who has the courage to take decisive decisions.

Turaki, who spoke when the forum played host to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim on Wednesday, regretted that the nation is faced with leadership failure.

“We have resolved that we must take special interest in what happens to our party in the build up to this election.

“We will play a very active role; we will liaise with the leadership of the party in selecting a credible candidate that will win election for us and win election for Nigeria, and in the process, salvage Nigerians from the twin evils of hunger and poverty,” he stated.

The former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations said Anyim, who is one of the PDP presidential aspirants, has acquired sufficient experience and maturity to lead Nigeria in 2023.

“We need a person that is not very old. He (Anyim) is also not very young. So, he can relate with some of us that are young,” Turaki stated, adding that Nigeria needs a president with the energy and capacity to tackle the developmental needs of the people.

He told Anyim that the experiences he has gathered, from the legislative and executive arms of government placed him in good position to rule Nigeria, arguing, however, that his qualification as a lawyer would help him to handle judicial matters, if elected president.

According to him, time has come for Nigerians to settle for a leader who has what it takes to make the country work, because, “never in our political history have we been so divided among different unimaginable lines.

“It is important that we go for a person that can build very strong bridges of friendship among the various divides.”

Anyim had earlier told the former ministers that his knowledge of public service places him at a vantage position to make Nigeria work for all.

He said he was not going to learn on the job, because he has served as a civil servant, President of the Senate, as well as the SGF, “the engine room of government”.

“My experiences are cognate. I am not going to learn on the job; I am going to continue from where we stopped,” he said, warning that if Nigerians elect the wrong leader, the country would sink deeper than she is today.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anglican bishop to FG: Excess borrowing, insecurity undermining Nigeria’s development

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

The Anglican Bishop of Umuahia diocese, Rt. Rev’d Geoffrey Ibeabuchi has warned that the Federal Government’s perchant for foreign loans would drag the country into penury and mortgage the future of the Nigerian child if not checked.   He also drew attention to the escalating insecurity and unemployment that has made Nigeria a laughing stock […]
News

Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed election lawsuit

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US Supreme Court has rejected an unprecedented attempt to throw out election results in four battleground states that was backed by President Donald Trump. The lawsuit, filed this week by the state of Texas, sought to invalidate results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, reports the BBC. President-elect Joe Biden won all four. […]
News

Lulu’s Holistics Explains Why Consistency Is Key In Garnering Success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Business expansion is one of the ultimate goals of any entrepreneur who is starting out. This signals a case of greater demand and the potential for more significant revenue. However, not all businesses can successfully grow despite their years of operation. Some stay the same even after decades. At the same time, others tend to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica