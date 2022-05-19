2023: Nigeria needs ‘mad’ leader – Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that Nigeria needs a leader who is “mad” about the country.

The former military Head of State made the declaration when he received Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen at his Abeokuta residence Thursday.

Obasanjo said he has the passion he described as “madness” for Nigeria and he has no apology for being mad about the country “because I have no other country I can call my own and I have no other country I can go to and say yes, I have come to live here.”

He lamented the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the nation, saying it is not only agonising for him but for other Nigerians who also desire a better country.

Obasanjo said the situation in the country requires a leader who has knowledge, vision, passion and innovation.

The former Nigerian leader insisted the country can overcome its security challenges within two years with a willingness to make tough decisions.

Hayatu-Deen lamented that Nigeria is “decomposing and dissolving very fast”.

The former Managing Director of FSB International Bank described Obasanjo as a father of modern Nigeria whose administration recorded tremendous achievements.

