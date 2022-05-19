News

2023: Nigeria needs ‘mad’ leader – Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that Nigeria needs a leader who is “mad” about the country.

The former military Head of State made the declaration when he received Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen at his Abeokuta residence Thursday.

Obasanjo said he has the passion he described as “madness” for Nigeria and he has no apology for being mad about the country “because I have no other country I can call my own and I have no other country I can go to and say yes, I have come to live here.”

He lamented the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the nation, saying it is not only agonising for him but for other Nigerians who also desire a better country.

Obasanjo said the situation in the country requires a leader who has knowledge, vision, passion and innovation.

The former Nigerian leader insisted the country can overcome its security challenges within two years with a willingness to make tough decisions.

Hayatu-Deen lamented that Nigeria is “decomposing and dissolving very fast”.

The former Managing Director of FSB International Bank described Obasanjo as a father of modern Nigeria whose administration recorded tremendous achievements.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: INEC decries non-collection of 1m PVCs in Lagos

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State yesterday said at least 1,096,355 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) printed prior to the 2019 general election had not been collected. Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with party leaders, civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders in Lagos, the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Olusegun Agbaje, […]
News

Coalition warns anti-vaxxers, urges Nigerians to disregard fake news of COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Vanguard on Covid-19 Administration and Advocacy has urged Nigerians to treat reports of side effects from the AstraZeneca jab as fake news, noting that some elements are out to frustrate the ongoing vaccination exercise.  This follows the claim of blood vomit by a woman in Kaduna after allegedly being administered the vaccine.  While […]
News

Myanmar faces growing isolation as military tightens grip

Posted on Author Reporter

    Myanmar faced growing isolation on Thursday with increasingly limited internet services and its last private newspaper ceasing publication as the military built its case against ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi was overthrown and detained in a Feb. 1 military coup that triggered mass protests across the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica