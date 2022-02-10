News

2023: Nigeria needs president that understands running a complex country –Agbakoba

A one-time President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, has said Nigeria needs a President that understands the complex issuesand challengesconfronting the country Speaking in Lagos, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) advised Nigerians to consider aspirants with a cleareconomicphilosophyto address revenue challenges.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor must have a roadmap to harness mineral resources and diversify the economy. Agbakoba said: “Nigeria needs someone who understands the issues in the country as the next President. If the person doesn’t understand the issues, it would be difficult to appoint credible people to assist the president.

They can’t assist you if you don’t understand the issues. The next President must know clearly what he wants todoashisagendaandhewill getpeoplewhowillfitintothe process and assist him. “The leader must be able to understand the issues. Of course, he needs assistance but he must have a clear agenda. Look at President Biden, he had a clear agenda of what he wanted to do and then he got people who will fit into that agenda and assisthiminmoving itforward. “Theleaderwewantmust have a type of vision and define characteristics and should understand the concept of running a complex countrylikeNigeria, andhow to harness the resources.”

 

