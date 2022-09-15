2023: Nigeria needs President with interest of country at heart – Jonathan

*Visits Abdulsalami, IBB

As Nigeria prepares for the forthcoming general elections, former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has advised Nigerians not to elect any leader that could compromise the interest of the country for his personal aggrandisement.

The former President, who arrived at the uphill residence of the former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, in a BMW saloon car on Thursday, spoke on the build up towards the 2023 general elections.

Speaking shortly after a closed door meeting with General Abdulsalami, the former President, who was adorned in his Niger Delta attire, told journalists that the country needs a leader who has the interest of the country at heart.

He argued that Nigerians also need a leader who would carry all Nigerians along and see the country as his project by ensuring that it moves towards the path of growth and development.

According to him: “We all wish our country well, especially for the young people, elections are coming and you have to elect the person you can trust. A leader that can serve us well.

“We need a leader who is also a servant that will take the interest of all of us, a leader that would not compromise the interest of the country for his personal aggrandisement.

“A leader that would carry all of us along, especially someone that will take Nigeria as a project.”

