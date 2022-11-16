News Top Stories

2023: Nigeria needs reformative leadership – Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, said Nigeria is in dire need of reformative leadership. Obi at 2022 Lagos Business School Alumni Conference on Tuesday said, bad leadership has hurt the country deeply and diminished her national potentials. The LP candidate who spoke on the theme, ‘Creating an Enabling Environment for Business Nigeria’, noted that Nigerians are used to the old order, but argued that “we cannot vote for the continuity of corruption, recklessness, impunity and poverty. We can no longer gamble with our fate and future.

“I’m running for president, because I’m qualified; have the capacity, credibility, commitment, stamina and track record and Nigerians can trust me.” Obi listed seven issues he would tackle if he becomes president, to include securing Nigeria, ending banditry and insurgency, and uniting the nation to manage her diversity.

He also promised that his administration would embark on productioncentred growth for food security and export, reiterating that he would move Nigeria from consumption to production, restructure the polity through effective legal and institutional reforms to fight corruption and enthrone rule of law and all-inclusive and effective government. The former Anambra State governor said he would leapfrog Nigeria from an oil-dependent economy to become the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) with massive investment in new technologies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Engr. James Ogbuka Umekwe from Abam/Arochukwu Local Government Area, of Abia State
News

Umekwe Elected CISA President

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  The Council of Presidents of the Council of Igbo States in Americas (CISA) has announced the election of Engr. James Ogbuka Umekwe from Abam/Arochukwu Local Government Area, of Abia State, as its new President to pilot the affairs of the United States apex Igbo organization.   CISA Byelaws stipulates a two-year rotational presidency among […]
News

Armed Forces Bill: Igbo Coalition joins Ohanaeze to denounce group’s position

Posted on Author Reporter

  Members of the Coalition of Igbo Progressive Youths Worldwide (CIPYW), have enjoined Nigerians to disregard any group seeking to discredit the Armed Forces Commission Bill submitted to the Senate by the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe. The CIPYM is a body of young industrious sons and daughters of South East […]
News

Lagos begins ‘trash for cash’ policy, seeks proper waste disposal

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), yesterday said it had commenced ‘cash for trash’ initiative in order to reduce all forms of pollution in the state and encourage the waste to wealth initiatives to rescue the environment from negative impacts of climate change.   New Telegraph gathered that the cash for trash initiative was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica