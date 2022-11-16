2023: Nigeria needs reformative leadership – Obi

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, said Nigeria is in dire need of reformative leadership. Obi at 2022 Lagos Business School Alumni Conference on Tuesday said, bad leadership has hurt the country deeply and diminished her national potentials. The LP candidate who spoke on the theme, ‘Creating an Enabling Environment for Business Nigeria’, noted that Nigerians are used to the old order, but argued that “we cannot vote for the continuity of corruption, recklessness, impunity and poverty. We can no longer gamble with our fate and future.

“I’m running for president, because I’m qualified; have the capacity, credibility, commitment, stamina and track record and Nigerians can trust me.” Obi listed seven issues he would tackle if he becomes president, to include securing Nigeria, ending banditry and insurgency, and uniting the nation to manage her diversity.

He also promised that his administration would embark on productioncentred growth for food security and export, reiterating that he would move Nigeria from consumption to production, restructure the polity through effective legal and institutional reforms to fight corruption and enthrone rule of law and all-inclusive and effective government. The former Anambra State governor said he would leapfrog Nigeria from an oil-dependent economy to become the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) with massive investment in new technologies.

