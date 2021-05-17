2023: Nigeria risks anarchy if insecurity stops polls –Lawyers

Some senior lawyers have said that Nigeria runs the risk of being thrown into serious turmoil and anarchy should the 2023 general elections fail to hold owing to the rising wave of insecurity across the country.

The lawyers bared their minds while reacting to fears being expressed by some Nigerians that the 2023 general election is in jeopardy due to insecurity. Some prominent Nigerians, including Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, have expressed fears that the 2023 polls are under threat if nothing is done by the Federal Government to checkmate the scourge.

The governor spoke in Abuja after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the heels of an attempt on his life while working on his farm by suspected herdsmen in March.

In a chat with newsmen, Governor Ortom lamented the worsening insecurity saying the country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder. He said: “It’s not just enough to say that one criticises the policies of the President, but when he does a good thing, it is our responsibility to team up with him to ensure that it’s done because it is when we are peaceful, when we have security that we can talk about tomorrow.

“I want to also appeal to Nigerians, 2023, yes to a politician is not far, but it’s still a long way. If we secure our country and everything is working fine, then, we can talk about 2023, but with the way things are going, if we don’t secure the country, there is no way we can talk about 2023, that is why I always dismiss people who come to me to say we will contest this, we will contest that.”

A similar concern was also raised by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Uche Secondus, while speaking recently at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party in Abuja.

He said: “Our country today is grounded by insecurity and there has been no matching response from the government despite the demands of the 1999 operating constitution in Section 14 subsection (2b) that “the welfare and security of the citizens shall be the primary purpose of government. “This has become necessary as nothing, not even 2023 is realistic if security issues are not adequately addressed.”

However, reacting to the concerns, the senior lawyers called for concerted efforts to tackle the worsening insecurity, saying it poses a major threat to the 2023 general election.

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, while decrying the growing level of insecurity noted that if 2023 elections failed to hold, it means there will be no government and that’s anarchy.

He said: “If the election fails to hold, then, there will be no government and that’s anarchy. Even though the National Assembly can extend the tenure of the incumbent government by six months, we hope something positive happens between now and the time for the next election.

If there is a circumstance that does not allow the election to be held, there can be an extension of the incumbent government for six months.

This is the period of time allowed within which things are expected to be put in shape.” Another silk, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, also expressed concern over the crisis that might befall the nation if the 2023 general election does not hold as scheduled.

“In a situation where the election could not be held, I think the Constitution allows for a period of six months or thereabout to put things in shape. The Senate may vote to extend the tenure of the government by about three or six months thereabout to put things in shape. I hope we don’t get to that point.

“I failed to see or understand how we arrived at this sorry state. Look, the national security situation is quite alarming. You have Fulani herdsmen and their spokesperson admitting to crime and they are not being arrested, called-to-order or prosecuted. Soldiers were sent to the East and the South-South crushing people, this can only lead to a suspicion of an invidious agenda.

So, it is not whether the 2023 election will take place or not. It is whether the president wants it to take place,” Adedipe said.

On his part, a former National President of Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, also spoke of the negative effects of not conducting the 2023 polls on the country.

He said: “The starting point is to appraise the circumstances leading to this uncertainty. Our country is now faced with insecurity large enough to threaten our corporate existence. You can only talk of constitutionalism when there’s a legal entity.

A legal entity can be completely eroded by insecurity in the way and manner that we have it. “I am not sure people in Syria are talking about elections; the same thing with Libya. What I am saying in essence is that security and stability must precede any electoral exercise.

Election can only take place within a secured and stable environment. Today, Nigeria is torn apart from all angles by the multifaceted cases of insecurity. It is either insurgency, kidnapping, herders/ farmers’ clashes as well as banditry.

“So, the implications of not having elections in 2023 are many. Firstly, there would not be an entity called Nigeria again. It is recognised as Nigeria today because of the people and those in authority. This means that if the people are at war and without those in authority, there will be no country.

A country is made up of the people and those in authority. “Secondly, we may have blown the opportunity we have to amicably resolve the challenges facing the country in a way that now exposes us to violently deal with the same issues.

“Thirdly, there would be a natural suspension of the Constitution and the rule of law. The Constitution speaks about a time frame within which elected representatives will have to operate and by the end of the period already set down for elections, if there were no election, it would mean that there would be no elected representative.

The Constitution will then literally be suspended and once this happens, leadership is suspended.” However, in spite of the present security challenges, last month the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the 2023 elections will commence on February 18, 2023.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu made the announcement at a one-day public hearing on the National Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2021, organised by the Senate Committee on INEC.

“By the principle established by the Commission, the 2023 General Election will be held on Saturday 18th February 2023 which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today,” he told the committee

Like this: Like Loading...