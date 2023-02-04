News

2023: Nigeria will progress when citizen is elevated, served, says Rescue Nigeria Forum

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The forthcoming election will only have an impact on the future of Nigeria if those elected create visible guarantees for every Nigerian person and when leadership is strong enough to create an enabling environment for citizens to thrive.

These were some of the submissions of a group of informed panellists and discussants during an online discussion by Nigerians, titled: “The structure of a giant: How Nigeria must set up for success after the election”. The panellists argued that the election must produce leaders whose love of country is deep, understanding of the pillars of development is strong, and who can surround themselves with like-minded advisers. The event was organised by the Initiative for Good and Informed Citizenship, better known as Rescue Nigeria movement.

The panellists comprised Muyiwa Kayode, CEO of USP Brand Management and author of the book “Brand Nation;” and Morin Carew, a leadership coach and charity consultant based in the United Kingdom. The moderator was Funke Treasure, a renowned broadcaster and journalist. In press release jointly signed by Biodun Durojaiye and Tunde Odediran for the movement, it stated that Nigeria’s growth and prestige has been stunted by a lack of vision which relegates the people in the grand design of Nigeria’s plans. Kayode demanded that the next set of leaders must articulate a vision that puts the people at its centre, and stipulates those guarantees the citizen can expect at various stages of life.

 

Our Reporters

