2023: Nigeria’ll be great, ex-presidential aspirant tells citizens

Former Presidential aspirant on the platform of National Rescue Movement (NRM), Prof. Benedicta Egbo, has urged Nigerians to be hopeful and not to despair about the country’s future.

 

Egbo who who gave this encouragement yesterday in a statement in Abuja, said that “with divine intervention and the continued support of citizens, Nigeria will undoubtedly overcome the challenges facing it.” She said with continuous prayer and citizens “doing their due diligence,” the purpose of God for the nation shall prevail.

 

The Professor of Education who also felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, asked for continued prayers, which she said has been strengthening the people and sustaining the nation in spite of

 

