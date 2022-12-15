2023: Nigeria’ll bounce back with PDP, says Okowa

The Governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of thePeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP), DrIfeanyiOkowa, has proclaimed a year of favour for Nigerians that they would rejoiceoverarepositionednation as from next year when his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will assume office as president.

The governor was certain that the country would overcome its present economic quagmire, which the All ProgressivesCongress( APC)-led administration plunged into since 2015, if PDP is voted back to power. He gave the assurance at the 2022 Annual Convention and Christmas Concert of Christ Holy Church International in Asaba, with “Immanuel” as its theme, and urged Nigerians to pray to God who alone can use men of goodwill to turn situations around for the good of the people.

He said the hardships would definitely pass away when his party would unleash its bold ideas of economic transformation on all sectorsof theeconomyof the country. He said rather than grumbling and blame-passing, Nigerians should spend time praying because God alone can turn things around. He said: “God alone who had allowed us to pass through the last seven years with lessons to be learnt. “This, certainly, is not the Nigeria of our dream. So, what do we do during this time? It is to call on the name of our God to touch the lives of our people so that we will do His will.”

