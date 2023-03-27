2023 Nigerian Election Results – Will They Impact the Country’s Casino Industry?

World leaders have been busy congratulating Nigerian President Elect Bola Tinubu after his victory in the recent elections. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted about, “opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries.” The United States Government followed suit with its congratulations.

The US Department of State released a statement on its website. In this statement, it congratulated the people of Nigeria on the results of the election. However, it also recognised that some issues had been raised, which make the results of the election somewhat controversial.

Controversy surrounds the 2023 election results

As soon as the results of the recent elections were announced by the chair of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, controversy began. Despite assurances by the INEC of improved technology being used during the election, the national turnout of voters was just 29%. This is the lowest turnout in the six decades since Nigeria’s independence and is an indication of a disenfranchised population that faced difficulties in voting.

The younger members of the population, in particular, seemed highly energised prior to the election but were deterred due to difficult and potentially dangerous voting situations. Of those members of the Nigerian population who did vote, 8.87 million voted for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate for the incumbent All Progressive Congress (APC) party. His main opposition Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, received seven million and 6.1 million votes, respectively.

This win was achieved despite the fact that Tinubu’s party has not achieved change in the country as it promised to do when it first came to power in 2015. Some of the fiscal issues in the country exist due to the policies of the previous president, and Tinubu certainly has some challenges to overcome. One of these challenges is that both Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar have disputed the results of the election. At least four other parties are joining them in challenging the outcome of the election.

What does the controversy mean for the casino industry in Nigeria?

Given the issues that the President-Elect faces right now, the casino industry and its future are not high on the agenda. However, the industry may still be affected by the results of the election and the following controversy. The Finance Bill 2022, which changes the tax position of sports betting and casino operators, is yet to be signed into law, and President Elects’ priorities are likely to be elsewhere in the near future, which could result in a delay. It’s also unlikely that any changes to the unregulated status of online casinos will happen in the immediate future.

This position means further uncertainty for the gambling industry in Nigeria and also impacts the ability of the government to obtain much needed revenue from taxes. You only need to look at the United Kingdom (UK), where gambling is regulated and taxed, to see how valuable a fully-regulated industry can be. In the financial year 2017-18 alone, the UK Government raised £2.9 billion from taxes on the industry.

Regulation also benefits players by ensuring they have a safe and fair playing experience. In the UK, casino operators that are regulated and licensed are part of the GAMSTOP scheme, which allows people to self-exclude from each site at once if they choose to. Although, some people prefer to play at reputable offshore sites such as those on this list of non GAMSTOP sites, which means the UK Government misses out on taxation. Even so, a fully regulated casino industry, both offshore and land-based, is financially beneficial if a government has a taxation program in place, as the Nigerian Government will have once the Finance Bill 2022 is signed into law.

It’s clear that the casino industry is not a major concern for the Nigerian President-Elect right now. The other priorities facing his government mean that new taxation on the industry may take longer to impose than expected and that further regulation of online casinos is unlikely to happen in the near future. As indicated by the industry in the UK, delays and lack of regulation will deprive the Nigerian Government of valuable tax revenue.

