Faith

2023: Nigerian masses undergoing heart reformation, says cleric

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 elections, politicians have been warned not to underrate the ongoing “reformation of heart” among many Nigerian masses, “who are ready to downplay money and act in accordance with their conscience.”
The words of caution came on Saturday from Lagos cleric, Prophet Lai Bamidele, in a chat with our correspondent.
Bamidele, who is General Overseer of Christ Glorious End-Time Evangelical Church with headquarters in Lagos, said several years of failed promises and dashed hopes from elected politicians had made the people to learn their lessons in a hard way, and were now ready to make amends.
“We have never had it so bad in the life of this country, as many of our elected representatives and governors cutting across all political parties have let down the people who voted for them.
“The level of corruption in high places also stinks badly, despite anti-graft agencies like the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) and ICPC (Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission) in place.
“Most of our elected leaders, either as president, governors and lawmakers have failed to redeem their promises and dashed the hope of the masses who look up to them for direction, thus bringing more hardship on the poor masses in need of help,” he lamented.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Plateau CAN won’t be silent over killings in the North – Chairman

Posted on Author Musa Pam,  Jos

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycap Lubo has insisted that CAN will not be silent over the killings in Plateau and other parts of Northern Nigeria.   He noted that the leadership will not engaged into politics and vowed to work with the traditional and community leaders to strengthen peace […]
Faith

Briton, Senegalese top list of T.B Joshua’s successors

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…as family fight for wife   There are strong indications that reports tipping Evangelist Evelyn, wife of demise televangelist and founder of Synagogue Church of All nations (SCOAN), Prophet T B Joshua, has been chosen to succeed her late husband as the head and spiritual director of the SCOAN, is far from the truth. A […]
Faith

Insecurity swelling number of widows, says Chaplin

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Protestant Chaplain of the Police Staff College Jos, Rev. Fidelis Audu Gambo (JP), says that the Chaplaincy is faced with the challenge of increasing number of widows due to activities of Boko  Haram, bandits, IPOB, in this interview with MUSA PAM   What has been your major challenge in the Chaplaincy?   The major challenges […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica