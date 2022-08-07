2023: Nigerian masses undergoing heart reformation, says cleric

Ahead of the 2023 elections, politicians have been warned not to underrate the ongoing “reformation of heart” among many Nigerian masses, “who are ready to downplay money and act in accordance with their conscience.”

The words of caution came on Saturday from Lagos cleric, Prophet Lai Bamidele, in a chat with our correspondent.

Bamidele, who is General Overseer of Christ Glorious End-Time Evangelical Church with headquarters in Lagos, said several years of failed promises and dashed hopes from elected politicians had made the people to learn their lessons in a hard way, and were now ready to make amends.

“We have never had it so bad in the life of this country, as many of our elected representatives and governors cutting across all political parties have let down the people who voted for them.

“The level of corruption in high places also stinks badly, despite anti-graft agencies like the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) and ICPC (Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission) in place.

“Most of our elected leaders, either as president, governors and lawmakers have failed to redeem their promises and dashed the hope of the masses who look up to them for direction, thus bringing more hardship on the poor masses in need of help,” he lamented.

