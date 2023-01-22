News

2023: Nigerian Politicians lack connection with grassroots – Gumi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said one of the problems affecting the performance of politicians is because they do not have a connection with the grassroots.

Gumi explained that for politicians to understand the problem of the people and put up solutions, they need to build contacts with the grassroots and also carry the people along.

Speaking when he received the delegation of the Kaduna governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Ashiru, at his residence in Kaduna on Sunday, the cleric said no leader can understand the problems facing the people without having a serious connection with them and understanding the people.

The cleric, who bemoaned the security situation in the country especially in Kaduna State, called on any candidate who becomes the governor of the state to work towards bringing peace to the state.

 

