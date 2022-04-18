News Top Stories

2023: Nigerian youths are not lazy-Tinubu

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has said Nigerian youths can’t be blamed for being lazy.

 

He claimed that Nigerian youths cannot be blamed for being “lazy” with erratic electricity supply in the country. Addressing youths of the APC yesterday in Lagos State,

 

Tinubu said Nigeria cannot experience “rapid development” without electricity. He added that Nigeria cannot continue to give “excuses” for failure to generate a stable power supply.

 

Tinubu said: “We cannot continue with excuses on NEPA failure. No! No nation can make rapid development without electricity.

 

“Give us that, and if we cannot be successful, you can abuse us. You cannot give us erratic electricity that is undependable and then blame us again that we are lazy.

 

No! “Nigeria — it is about time. We have enough gas to fire up our electricity. We can supply the rest of Europe with gas, and we can make money from it.” Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in April 2018, described Nigerian youths as lazy.

 

He said most Nigerian youths want to sit down and do nothing while relying on the claims that Nigeria is an oil-rich nation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Naval officers’ wives to benefit from NSIP – FG

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, yesterday said the government will support the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) toempowerwomen, children and youths throughits social investment programmes. The Minister made this known when the executive members of the association led by its National President and […]
News Top Stories

Experts offer tips on emerging from recession

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Economists have continued to speak on contraction of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by -3.62 % (yearon- year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2020.   National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in a GDP report for third quarter 2020 released over the weekend, confirmed Nigeria’s economy sliding into recession having experienced two consecutive […]
News

NADECO to FG, honour Ndubuisi Kanu with return to 1960, 1963 Constitutions

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has advised the Federal Government to return to Nigeria to 1960 and 1963 constitutions in honour of its National Chairman, late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu. The General Secretary of NADECO, Chief Ayo Opadokun said only the constitutions can save the country from imminent balkanization and conflagration. Speaking at the NADECO’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica