2023: Nigerian youths are not lazy-Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has said Nigerian youths can’t be blamed for being lazy.

He claimed that Nigerian youths cannot be blamed for being “lazy” with erratic electricity supply in the country. Addressing youths of the APC yesterday in Lagos State,

Tinubu said Nigeria cannot experience “rapid development” without electricity. He added that Nigeria cannot continue to give “excuses” for failure to generate a stable power supply.

Tinubu said: “We cannot continue with excuses on NEPA failure. No! No nation can make rapid development without electricity.

“Give us that, and if we cannot be successful, you can abuse us. You cannot give us erratic electricity that is undependable and then blame us again that we are lazy.

No! “Nigeria — it is about time. We have enough gas to fire up our electricity. We can supply the rest of Europe with gas, and we can make money from it.” Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in April 2018, described Nigerian youths as lazy.

He said most Nigerian youths want to sit down and do nothing while relying on the claims that Nigeria is an oil-rich nation.

