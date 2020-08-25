2023: Nigerians are watching the Igbo

I pen this episode, knowing the next few days will be spent absorbing horrible names and insults, while fending off some of my readers.

What I also know is that I will win some converts and sway some free thinkers who are willing to deal with the truth and curb our own demons. Whichever side you are on, I wish you God’s blessings. Without sacrifice there is no progress. I am happy to be the lamb. So kick me as much you want.

As we debate 2023, the consensus of the just is that it is ordinarily the turn of the South-East to produce not just the next Nigerian President, but a president who will heal Nigeria and fix her broken politics. Nigeria expect us to field our very best that will fit the bill.

However, there are people who are out to take down any South Easterner with the least of intention to be president of Nigeria, and these elements are hands in gloves with some ‘do no good’ Igbo who are easily bought, who will sell their honour for a mess of porridge.

When OUK was wrongly sent to jail by a judge who acted outside jurisdiction, those in the know, quickly saw ‘the hand of Jacob but the voice of Esau’ in the obnoxious judgement.

OUK himself as he was led away to jail lamented that his travails had nothing to do with justice but the politics of 2023, hence he famously proclaimed ‘2023, here I come!’ While not holding brief for OUK or anyone, I know for certain that if every public officer in Nigeria is subjected to the same standard of scrutiny applied in the case of OUK, none without exception who had handled security votes will escape jail.

There are also some elements suffering from anti-Igbo derangement syndrome who are out to take down the collective of Igbo race. Funny enough these fellows who hate everything Igbo are working in concert with some ‘power corridor Igbo’ who feel belonged just because they are allowed an eye view of the master’s dining table. For the crumbs they pick from what falls off the table they can destroy others to be the last man standing.

Nigerians are watching to see how the trouble with a president of Igbo extraction will start from amongst the Igbo and how Ndi Igbo will respond to its own internal threats and contradictions. I have seen Igbo who argue against a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. They question the benefit of Igbo president? The fact that there is a conspiracy and glass ceiling against the Igbo makes removing such obstacle a big issue.

There should be no conspiracy preventing any citizen of Nigeria from becoming the president of Nigeria on account of his tribe, tongue or creed.

We must as a nation find strength in our diversity. 2023 is a litmus test for Nigeria to determine if the Igbo are equal citizens of Nigeria or not, and whether we have recovered from the civil war and reconciled with each other and ready to move on as one people under one nation. A Nigerian president of Igbo extraction will no doubt heal, unite and fix Nigeria.

There are also those who argue that nothing good will come out of Nigeria, except the 1999 Constitution is dismantled or the country dismembered. They want nothing but Biafra. These very passionate minority because they are vociferous send wrong and mixed signals to the rest of Nigeria, making some people to genuinely ask the question, ‘what does the Igbo want?’ Without mincing words, Ndi Igbo want a united Nigeria that is fair to all. They want peace and security for all, they want justice and equity.

They want a restructured Nigeria that will guarantee levels of economic and cultural autonomy to the federating units.

There is absolutely nothing that the Igbo want for themselves that they do not want or wish for the rest of Nigeria. Biafra therefore is not the primary need of Ndi Igbo but a child born out of frustration and necessity because Nigeria as it is, is currently not working and the drivers are not willing to make it work for the benefit of all. How does one have faith in a country that cannot take care of basic things? Here is an example: Last week some faceless hackers, hacked into my Facebook account.

The hackers completely seized control of my account which they used to send scam messages ter- rorising my friends. I faithfully reported the crime to the police. To my dismay, the police demanded that I pay N100,000 for them to track the telephone numbers of the criminals.

They also demanded an additional N250,000 for mobilization to enable them execute arrest if the tracking was successful. I was caught in-between paying bribe to the police to do their job or to negotiate with the criminals cybersquatting on my account and terrorising my friends. The criminals were demanding N50,000 to return and restore my account.

My point here is that corruption in Nigeria is endemic and people are genuinely frustrated hence the agitation for Biafra. Nigerians are nevertheless watching to see how we manage our frustration. Rather than treat they want to see how we appeal to their conscience and sensibilities. Nigerians are also watching how we manage our republicanism, unbridled competition and excessive individualism. Ordinarily these qualities which ought to be our strength have become our biggest albatross.

We must learn to build consensus and communal brotherhood rather than always fighting to the last man. When we fight to the finish we end up destroying everything including ourselves. Nigerians are watching to see how we will dance naked in public, how those who couldn’t walk will now want to run, how every hamlet will throw up a presidential candidate.

As we speak, Ohanaeze is turned against itself in anticipation of 2023 instead of building a strategic agenda and making stringent effort to form a national coalition around one or two Igbo candidates in the major political parties and building bridges across the Niger and Benue.

We must be clear that Nigeria is not ready for the kind of musical chair that happened in the National Assembly when the position of Senate President was zoned to the South-East which saw every state in the South-East producing a Senate President within a space of eight years. Mr. Peter Obi is amongst Nigeria’s best.

If growing a post-COVID-19 economy is our need as a country, we need not look far. Obi has the capacity to grow the economy, he has capacity to end corruption in our public sphere assuming corruption is our biggest problem.

Nigerians are watching to see how the demystification of this Moses of our time will commence from Igbo land. Those who are doing everything to take us down as a race are watching to see how we are going to lead the destruction of whatever is left of OUK, yet this is one visible bridge builder that we can boast of knowing our wish and vote alone cannot produce a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

Other Nigerians need a leader from amongst the Igbo that they can trust to also protect them. Nigerians are watching to see how Ndi Igbo will dent Ogbonnaya Onu’s impeccable credentials in public service and how we shall speak ill of one of our most courageous and experienced leaders in the person of Chief Chris Ngige just because we want to pull him down.

Nigerians are watching to see how Ndi Igbo will attack the possibility of Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba as president. We forget only God makes and anoints a King. Emeka Nwajiuba can be President and I will advance my reasons in future opinions. In Anambra, for instance, the battle for 2023 is already pitting the state governor against Prince Arthur Eze.

People have taken sides without even understanding the issues in contention. Arthur Eze believes rightly or wrongly that Buhari has given the South-East more infrastructure than previous government. He believes that Igbo are their own greatest enemies.

He thinks we should stop making President Buhari our scapegoat. Eze’s question was: what did we do with the top positions we have held in the past compared to what the occupiers from the North are doing now with same position of power for their own people? Prince Eze want to see in place elected local government leaders that are accountable to the people.

The agitation for local government financial autonomy and 2023 are the twin issues that has pitted Eze against Obiano. Already there are casualties in the fight as all the 13 traditional rulers that escorted Eze to visit President Buhari have been suspended from office. Nigerians are watching!

We the Igbo can make the rain in 2023. Nigerians are watching to see if we can get our act together and whether we will allow our frustration to take the better part of us. The time to wear our thinking cap is now and we must confront our own demons and constructively engage other Nigerians

