2023: Nigerians can deal with alleged corrupt presidential aspirants, says Bawa

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, yesterday, said that Nigerians have the power to deal with 2023 presidential aspirants who have pending corruption cases. Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, Bawa noted that Nigerians are aware of the pending corruption cases against some of the presidential aspirants, and that it is up to them to decide whether to elect them or not in the next election. His words: “Nigerians are aware of everyone’s character; so Nigerians should decide who they want to elect to lead them in the next election. The constitutional provision is that there should presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Except if the person is pronounced guilty of the offence, there’s nothing we can do.” Bawa, however, spoke about challenges inherent in prosecuting some of the presidential aspirants, who have pending corruption cases, given questions as to what he was doing about the statement credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo during his 85th birthday over the weekend. Obasanjo had while making references about presidential aspirants with corruption cases, said some of them should have been in jail, if the anti-graft agencies in the country had done their jobs properly. “I cast a cursory look at some of the people running around and those for whom people are running around for. If the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) have done their jobs properly and supported adequately by the judiciary, most of them would be in jail. Any person who has no integrity in small things cannot have integrity in big things,” Obasanjo said. Further responding to questions on how free the EFCC is from interference by politicians and the office of the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF), Bawa said: “I want to assure you that the EFCC is an independent agency and has always been so. We need to know and understand as Nigerians and a country that we need to learn how to trust our leaders. We shouldn’t always be thinking negatively about our leaders. We are in a democracy; the legislators are on one side, you have the judiciary and then the executive. “It is out of sheer provision of the law that makes agencies like ours highly constitutional. There is that independence of the agency; not to tell us what to do. But, of course, we have to go through procedures. We all know how we started; one party was ruling; now another party is ruling. However, the question has always remained: those that are being alleged of having done one or two things are they free of those allegations? The answer is no. Lauding Obasanjo for his boldness on presidential aspirants with corruption cases, Bawa said the former president’s love for Nigeria is not in doubt
Related Articles
$15bn judgement sum: Supreme Court hears Union Bank’s appeal
The Supreme Court will tomorrow resume hearing of an appeal lodged by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc against a £2.159 billion judgement obtained by an oil and gas firm, Petro Union Ltd. The hearing of the appeal was stalled on June 27, 2021, owing to dispute over legal representation for Petro Union. Two lawyers, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari asks Senate to confirm ICPC, RMAFC Commissioners
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of five Commissioners to fill vacancies at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The request which was contained in a letter dated September 28, was read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. President Buhari in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obaseki approves 50 hectares for oil palm production
The Edo State Governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 19 governorship election, Godwin Obaseki, has approved 50 hectares of farmland for some three international investors for the production of palm oil in the state. The parcel of land, according to the governor, is on lease to three companies from Asia, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)