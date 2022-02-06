2023: Nigerians in dire need of impactful leader – Chukwuka Monye

News Top Stories

A Presidential Aspirant, Mr. Chukwuka Monye, has said that he will only declare his contest on the platform of a Party which gives preference to the younger generation in 2023.

 

This is even as Monye insisted that Nigerians Youths must be given the adequate chance to occupy positions of authority if the country desires to depart from stagnation, poor and qualitative governance. Chukwuka Monye the Founder of Ciuci Consulting firm and Africa’s leading Multinational Consulting operations Management Consulting firms for transformation of Private and Public institutions, also said that what Nigerians need now is to have a leadership that will positively impact on their lives come 2023.

Monye, who is a Presidential hopeful under an Independent party platform, for now, made the remarks while answering questions from newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

He said: “What Nigerians need now is impactful leadership. Nigerians are also searching for competent, vibrant and energetic leaders who can impact positively on their lives.”

The Presidential hopeful who said he was in Kano on humanitarian mission, expressed the hope that the current issue of insecurity challenges are taken at a very serious level by every segment of the society, not only the government.

 

He noted that for the country to move forward, the leaders must provide the youth a platform for expressing themselves. Monye, who expressed great concern over the state of industries in the country, said if given the mandate, he would resuscitate all moribund industries so as to address the unemployment challenges bedeviling the country.

 

