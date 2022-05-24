2023: Nigerians investing in me for a new Nigeria –Nwajiuba

The immediate past Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has said Nigerians are investing in him for a new Nigeria. The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, who spoke to journalists in Abuja yesterday, said 3, 150 persons contributed N100 million to secure his nomination form. He lamented that the national conventions of the major parties had shot up the dollar exchange against the naira.

According to him, people are mopping up dollars in the market ahead of the conventions to the extent that one dollar exchanges for N607. Nwajiuba said: “I must agree with you that we have a monetised politics but I can assure you that we have a President in Buhari elected, who didn’t have money. “I am only presenting myself for you to choose from. I am not saying I can buy it. I am not sponsored by the oil industry.

So the only people who can sponsor me are Nigerians. 3, 150 people made contributions and we bought these forms. “I know that if Nigerians are willing, once my party selects me, the APC will be speaking to 90 percent of the demographics of Nigeria; speaking to the 70 percent who are below 50 and who believe it’s possible to vote for somebody who is 55 is hope for them.

“Right now Nigerians are sure this is where they can get the most efficacious drug (leader) and this is what I am providing. I know that that is what I am up to and that is what APC will be offering Nigerians if they take me as their candidate. They will be speaking to elders who believe that they have gotten somebody who will do the work for them.

Almost all my supporters are above my age. I have members of the House of Representatives from 1992 who endorsed me even before they contributed money. Some have paid N1, 000, one from Nasarawa gave me 150 yams to sell from his farm. People are investing thinking that there may be a new Nigeria. It is not about monetised or not monetised, it’s about Nigerians committing to a future where they want to go.”

Speaking at the meeting of the South East APC presidential aspirants on Sunday, he said: “The South East does not want to reach a consensus. The South East wants to work with Nigerians. We are very disappointed, we thought about 10 to 20 people from the south-east will buy these forms so that we can make a case.”

On consensus, he said: “I already said it is not possible to win an election without the consent of everybody. So why will I say I can only win if I am the most powerful. You can only win by consensus. So whatever consensus my party agrees to, if they give me, is good for Nigeria.

If they don’t give me whoever they give, they just decide that this is what we have to offer. That is my understanding of what we’re doing.”

