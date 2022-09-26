2023: Nigerians must avoid electing another incompetent leader – Sheikh Khalid

At a time when Nigeria’s democracy appears to be slipping into despotism and citizens are afraid to express themselves freely, an Islamic cleric in the highbrow National Assembly Quarters, Apo, Abuja, Sheikh Mohammed Nuru Khalid braved the odds and called out the government of the day over rising insecurity in the country. The powers that be did not take his effrontery kindly and Khalid, fondly called the Digital Imam, was promptly relieved of his position as the Imam of the Mosque and forced to relocate from the city to the suburb of Karu. However, he has remained undeterred. In this interview, the cleric tells ONWUKA NZESHI and ABDULWAHAB ISA about the source of his inspiration and why he has no regrets speaking truth to power

What has been your experience since you were forced to leave the Apo Mosque?

Well, it is not easy and it will never be easy for anybody to speak the truth at this time in our country. I have seen that it is not an easy task but I will continue to speak the truth.

No challenge, no intimidation and no power can stop me from speaking on behalf of the masses, especially our children and women, who are being made orphans and widows on daily basis as a result of insecurity in our country. They need somebody to speak on their behalf and that is what I’m doing.

How has that experience affected your daily activities as a cleric?

Well, it did not really disrupt my activities but it has rather promoted me and endeared me to the general public. Many people in Nigeria, who didn’t know me before that incident, know me, understand me and cherish me.

The award given to me right now is part of the witnesses or evidence that what I did was right. What they tried to do was to silence me. They wanted to shut my mouth but you can’t do that, especially in this era, when we have many ways of disseminating information. So, I think that I’m okay.

It appears that you went underground after your removal and many Nigerians have been wondering what must have happened to you. Where exactly did you go?

I’ve been around; I’m on the net. Just log on to Facebook and you’ll see my live streaming thrice every week. I do my live streaming right here in the mosque and you’ll be surprised to see the viewers and the message as well. I’m still the Digital Imam; I’ve not changed.

Do you mean that the security agencies did not harass you after your video went viral? How can they? What crime have I committed by saying that our lives were no longer safe due to the insecurity in Nigeria?

I said, and I maintain my position, that our lives are more important than democracy. I said that if the government does not p r o v i d e s e c u r i t y for us, the c i t i z e n s, should be no voting. Give us security, let’s go and vote. What is the crime there?

There is no crime. Even the man who signed my disengagement letter called for election boycott in Zamfara State during the last general election. Many other people had called for election boycott in Nigeria because of this insecurity. It is our right as citizens to express our opinions on the situation in our country. It is not a crime. It is not against the law of the nation. Besides, I didn’t even call for election boycott but I gave a condition’ secure our lives, let’s go and vote.

If you want us to vote, ensure there is security. Is it a crime to call for a secured and peaceful Nigeria? Nobody will arrest me for that and if they do, I am ready for it. At my age, I am not afraid of anything. I’ve trained my family to cope with any situation, so that without me, they can live. If I die today, I am not afraid of anything. After all, everybody will die, somehow, someday.

We can see that you have a big library here. Was it here before or you moved it down from your former place?

It has always been here. W h e n they gave me an apartment, an official apartment of the mosque at Apo, I decided not to leave this place because I want to be with the common man. I want to be in the midst of my people.

So, when they disengaged me, I had nothing to lose. I just returned to where I have always belonged. I have my library, I have my people and I have another mosque to pray. That is why I’m not in a haste to accept any appointment until I’m fully settled and decide what to do next.

How did you get to this level of religious activism? What’s your background?

My background is a very humble one because I am from a very poor family. I lost my father when I was quite young and my mother took the pains to bring me up. Actually, I started my education when my father was still alive.

He was the one who took me to the Quranic School where I learnt the Arabic language.

But to acquire western education, I had to struggle with my mother to fund my education. I have the sense of the common man because my background is from there. I was well groomed by my father at that early age to the extent that I didn’t know when I started speaking the Arabic language. In fact, I was too young to know how I memorised the Quran.

Which of the schools did you attend?

I attended LEA Primary School and School for Higher Islamic Studies, Jos, Plateau State before proceeding to the University of Jos, where I obtained my Bachelor’s Degree in Islamic Studies. After my BA in Islamic Studies, I also went for a Post Graduate Diploma in Education.

Were you planning to take up a teaching job? I consider myself a teacher even though not teaching in the classroom.

Do you miss your congregation in Apo?

Well, they miss me, not me missing them. The report reaching us is that many people, especially the inhabitants of that area are missing me because of the teachings of peace that I used to give them. I used my teachings to call for peace, unity, justice and equity. I also deliver messages of hope because these are the things Nigerians need today.

What is your advice to fellow clerics in both the Islamic and Christian faith?

Let them put humanity first because God has not sent religion to animals but to human beings. Therefore, you cannot be a religionist without being a humanist.

Secondly, let us give due consideration to things that can make Nigeria survive because we cannot practice our religions if our country is not at peace. Let’s love Nigeria and work for the progress of our country.

Nigeria is preparing for a general election next year. What is your advice to the electorate on the kind of leaders they should vote for?

We have experienced the bitter side of incompetent leadership. My advice is for us to look for a competent person, somebody who knows what Nigeria is and who is ready to work for Nigeria, especially in fighting corruption, changing the narratives of insecurity and reforming our economy. We need someone who has the capacity to transform Nigeria to a level where we can c o m p e t e favourably with other countries of the world.

