2023: Nigerians must ensure sanctity, secrecy of ballots –Sanusi

The 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has called on Nigerians to ensure sanctity and secrecy of the ballots to ensure free, fair and credible elections at the forthcoming 2023 polls. He particularly expressed worry over voters’ display of thumb-printed ballot papers as an evidence to trade their votes to politicians.

Sanusi spoke virtually during the 4th anniversary lecture of Pen pushing media, with the theme, “Social Media Regulation: Insecurity and Elections Accountability in Nigeria,” held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement in Nigeria noted that recent governorship polls have witnessed some improvement, but votes-buying has been on the increase. He said the citizens must come together to ensure the sanctity of their ballot and secrecy of their elections in 2023 He said: “The theme is most apt as we approach the 2023 general elections.

“We have just had the election in Osun State and there is clearly an improvement in the electoral process compared to what we had in the past. “There is a lot to be done, most importantly is the fact that a lot of the rigging and subversion through the institutions that are supposed to be officially neutral, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria judiciary and the security services have all too often proven themselves to be rigging tools in the hands of politicians to undermine the will of the people.

“So, as Nigerians commend the politicians for improvement to the law, we need to call on all Nigerians to be vigilant and for institutions to respect their mandate while remaining neutral and to ensure justice and fair play. “One of the major ways in which elections are being subverted in the new acts is the policy of vote buying and this is a lack of respect for the law on scared ballots. “We have seen in one of the states recently where we had off season elections where people would actually thumbprint and show their ballot paper to politicians who would pay them money in the presence of INEC officials in the presence of the police. “The Nigerian people and citizens must get together to ensure the sanctity of their ballot and secrecy of their elections. “We need to ensure that those we elect into the office are those who were announced.”

The keynote Speaker, Dr. Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, the Regional Director for West Africa, Ford Foundation, blamed the government for the current crisis in the country, just as she emphasized that information “is required to make a society function and without peace democracy cannot be achieved.” The Founder, Pen pushing Media, Dimeji Kayode- Adedeji called on journalists to always embark on thorough investigation in order to avoid spread of fake news. “We discovered that the governments these days are having this non-challant attitude, which is why we decided that there is a way to checkmate government excesses, or where they are lagging behind. “So, whatever topic is picked must be related to it. This lecture is picked so that the government will learn individuals will learn as well as organisation too. “The insecurity, deregulation and social media is what is affecting the society at large so, I would continue to advise every journalist, especially the young ones. “If you want to excel you must avoid fake news because all it does is destroy and even the person that spreads such ends up getting himself into trouble,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...