2023: Nigerians must get it right after 62 years of pains, clueless leadership –El-Buba

Posted on

The President of El-Buba Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI) and also the National Coordinator of the Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria, Prophet Isa El-Buba, has said Nigerians must get it right by electing credible leaders in the general election to forget about the 62 years of pains and clueless leadership.

He said Nigerians have less than 15 days to make the critical and final decision that will salvage the nation, saying the solution is neither in the APC or PDP, but a better Nigeria can only be successful through voting for Peter Obi. El-Buba stated this yesterday at the training and Activation of the Grassroots Mobilisation Retreat for the Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigerian (CBBN) in Jos.

The cleric said: “We must get things right for the first time after 62 years of pain and 62 years of clueless leadership, how can you have a nation of brilliant people, and be the one without brain leading, we must put a stop to that and it is through you and me.” He added: “Seven years ago when I was going around this country trying to set up a structure where there’s no structure against these evil uncircumcised politicians, I saw the new Nigeria for the past over two years I have not stepped to any International Airport I turned down all international meetings I said I will not fly out of this country we will dig it out, we will fight for a new Nigeria.”

El-Buba said 2023 is the time for Nigerians to fight and recover the country. Also, the National President of the Afenifere National Youth Council, Prince Eniola Ojajunni said that they are very active to partner with the group to strategize on how to win the forthcoming general election for Peter Obi particularly to see how they can be able to generate the 5 million volts in terms of voter education and telling people to go get their PVC and to achieve a new Nigeria.

 

