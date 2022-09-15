News

2023: Nigerians must jettison traditional political party approach – Gen Enenche

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

A former Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche’ (retd), has appealed to Nigerians to look beyond political party affiliation in their choice of candidates for the 2023 general elections. The retired senior officer argued that for too long Nigerians had depended on political parties in their choice of presidential candidates, with very little progress made as a result. He, therefore, called on the citizens, especially electorate, to consider a presidential candidate with integrity, competence, sound national economic knowledge, local and international goodwill, zero corruption/ criminal records among other values, in making their choice next year. To this end, the former director of Defence information (DDI), enjoined the citizens to go beyond traditional party affiliation, by adopting a new model of voting for a presidential candidate, which aligns with the mood of the moment. In a document entitled, Open Advisory To Nigerians, Enenche argued that, once the right leaders were voted in, there will be the right followership in place.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC govs meeting suspended

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The alleged Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) meeting slated for yesterday night could not hold.   The Governor of Plateau State and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Simon Lalong, had announced the meeting at the Aso Villa, Abuja, when he visited  President Muhammadu Buhari last week.   New Telegraph learnt that the alleged meeting […]
News

Barr: Trump ‘detached from reality’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The former US attorney general says he thought Donald Trump was “detached from reality” after the 2020 election, a congressional panel has heard. Testimony from Bill Barr played at the January 6 Capitol riot inquiry revealed deep divisions at the Trump campaign over his election fraud claims, reports the BBC. Two camps emerged – […]
News

#EndSARS: FG should challenge panel report in court, says Ozekhome

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, has asked the Federal Government to seek legal redress if it is unsatisfied with the report of Lagos Judicial Panel on #End- SARS. The silk bared his mind while speaking on Federal Government’s reaction to the leaked report of the panel. He said: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica