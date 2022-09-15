2023: Nigerians must jettison traditional political party approach – Gen Enenche

A former Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche’ (retd), has appealed to Nigerians to look beyond political party affiliation in their choice of candidates for the 2023 general elections. The retired senior officer argued that for too long Nigerians had depended on political parties in their choice of presidential candidates, with very little progress made as a result. He, therefore, called on the citizens, especially electorate, to consider a presidential candidate with integrity, competence, sound national economic knowledge, local and international goodwill, zero corruption/ criminal records among other values, in making their choice next year. To this end, the former director of Defence information (DDI), enjoined the citizens to go beyond traditional party affiliation, by adopting a new model of voting for a presidential candidate, which aligns with the mood of the moment. In a document entitled, Open Advisory To Nigerians, Enenche argued that, once the right leaders were voted in, there will be the right followership in place.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...