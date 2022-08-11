2023: Nigerians must question presidential candidates’ competence, says Kukah

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Kukah, has said anyone that wants to be president of the country must be ready to appear at a public platform to answer questions.

Speaking on ‘Channels Television’ programme, ‘Politics Today’, on Thursday, Bishop Kukah said it is high time Nigerians question those that want to lead them as president.

Kukah said: “If the president didn’t think it was rude to ask for my vote, why must it be rude for me to ask him questions.”

Commenting on the issue of the same faith ticket, Kukah said the religious divide going on in the country is largely artificial.

He said: “It depends on the kind of environment in which politics is being played because elections have just concluded in Kenya and there is no consensus about Christians and Muslims.

“But they are disturbing signs because in the nature of politics, identity becomes silent and it all depends on which identity would remain silent.

“In our particular case in Nigeria where you have a population of 50-50 Christians and Muslims, this manipulation is bound to be part of politics.

“Our hope and our prayer is that increasingly ordinary Nigerians can look themselves in the mirror and ask themselves very simple questions: if I voted in the last election based on religion, am I better off today than I was yesterday.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...