2023: Nigerians must vote president with national interest –PGF DG

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has called on Nigerians to look for a president that would consider every part of the country as a constituency. Lukman made the call in a statement he issued hintyesterday in Abuja, saying it is only when a president sees every part of the country as his or her constituency that the level of agitations would reduce. He also saidgovernment initiatives would be cued in by all Nigerians when they believe on the President. In the statement titled: ‘Nigerian Politics and Question of National Unity’, Lukman said the choices of Nigerians should be respected as that is the beauty of democracy.

The statement reads: “Endless vicious circle of agitations to resolve problems of marginalisation, injustice and unfairness has created atmosphere of deep-seated frustrations by most Nigerians from all sections. “It is also responsible for the anger against political leaders and political establishments. Consequently, public commentaries are antagonistic against elected leaders and the ruling party – President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC). “Arguably, the belief is that President Buhari and the APC are the problem.

Anybody who is associated with them is condemned and projected to be part of the problem. “In the same way, every analysis of challenges facing the country, which attempt to highlight any progress being made on account of initiatives by the APC administration led by President Buhari is dismissed and condemned.” Further, he stated: “While it is true that ethnic politics based on regional contests for the leadership of Nigeria will continue, Nigerians should elevate politics to the level of active engagements to influence choices leaders make, on the one hand, and contract support of citizens for initiatives being taken by leaders, on the other.

