2023: Nigerians must vote wisely, not mortgage our future – Jonathan

Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has charged Nigerians to be circumspect in the exercise of their voting rights as the country moves closer to the 2023 general elections.

Jonathan stated this on Saturday at the one-year memorial lecture in honour of late Captain Hosa Okunbo, in Abuja.

Speaking on the topic ‘Lasting Legacy: Key to Nigeria’s Development Issues’, Jonathan said that every political cycle provides the electorate an ample opportunity to take decisions that would help citizens renew their hopes, restore what had been lost and rebuild their country.

“Ahead of 2023 elections, we are getting ready to be wooed and wowed at campaign grounds by various politicians seeking different offices.

“But these thoughts are beyond 2023. It is about Nigeria and the kind of leadership it deserves now and in the future to ensure that our country assumes its rightful place among the comity of nations.

“My charge to Nigerians is to be circumspect in the exercise of their voting rights. We must shift away from the politics of bread and butter and ensure that we do not elect leaders that will buy our conscience today and mortgage the future of our children and grandchildren. We should endeavour to elect only those that will leave legacies of unity, peace and development,” he said.

Jonathan said that the efforts of past leaders to unite Nigeria have not yielded positive results. He said that while the leaders did their best to advance economic growth and political development, the centrifugal forces within the system tended to highlight ethnic cleavages.

Jonathan noted that the present crop of leaders inherited a country that was already balkanized into three regions and later four regions.

According to him, rather than see Nigeria as a united entity, they saw it as country of different nationalities under which the regions would pursue their different development agenda.

 

Reporter

