2023: Nigerians need to change the narrative –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to change the narrative of negatives that have dogged the country since 2015 when the All Progressives Congress (APC) came on board. He National Vice Chairman (North Central) Theophilus Dakas Shan at PDP North Central zonal youth summit in Abuja, yesterday, said the country has been facing challenges of insecurity, corruption and unemployment, since 2015. Dakas told the youths that the party is counting on them to win next year’s general election, noting that PDP has youth-friendly presidential candidate.

“We have a presidential candidate that the youths should work tirelessly to make sure that he is elected, because he is going to bring in a lot of young people into the government,” he said. According to him, next year’s election campaign would be bottom heavy, because, “everything is going to be driven from the polling units and the wards. Don’t remain here in Abuja and expect that you will win your ward. “Deliver your polling units, deliver your ward and by the time we do that we will deliver the president. “The party is counting so much on you, believing that you will do the needful; that you will make necessary sacrifice to ensure that we get there. Things are very difficult.” PDP Youth Leader, Muhammad Suleiman, noted that the APC campaign in 2015 was based on ethnicity, but added that it would hunt the party in 2023.

“I don’t know why some of our leaders are promoting disunity, ethnicity and religious bigotry. I believe in capacity; I believe the leaders that are ready to deliver, whether it is from the North or from the South. “If we continue like this as a country, there will come a time when each and every ethnic group will present their own presidential candidate,” he warned. Suleiman stated that the amalgamation of 1914 was not a mistake, but a blessing, adding: “We must understand our differences.

We must get to know that God knows why he brought us together.” He noted that Atiku Abubakar believes in one Nigeria. “I have a passion for good governance. And I believe it is only PDP that can deliver;” noting that Atiku promised to give the youths 40 per cent appointments if elected. North Central Zonal PDP Youth Leader, Ismaila Aruwa said North Central geopolitical zone is key to PDP presidency, but regretted that the party has lost control of the region since 2015. “If you could recall, in 1998, 1999 and 2015, we were having governors in North Central. “At that same time we are having president of PDP in the villa, but as of 2015 we ceased to have governors of PDP,” he stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...