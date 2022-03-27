2023: Nigerians should decide leaders they want –Bawa

Abdulrasheed Bawa has spent the greater part of the last 17 years rising through the ranks of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. He has been an investigator, prosecutor before eventually rising to the position of the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, when he was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari last year. Few weeks ago, Bawa clocked one year in that office. He was in Lagos and spoke with some select journalists on his journey so far. JULIANA FRANCIS was there

You mentioned here that you have dismissed eight staff in one year. What happened?

They were dismissed based on corrupt practices. They were reported and we looked at it and they were dismissed.

What will you say is your greatest achievement in the last one year?

My greatest achievement is that we have understood the system. We have worked to see that there are some policies, procedures that have been put in place and with them, we are going to weed out lots of distraction which should be able to drive its own processes and procedures and for the fact that we succeeded in launching our strategic plan which we are focusing on day in day out to ensure our mandate is being achieved. We have also succeeded in helping with welfare packages for our staff, which has brought them stability.

What would say is your greatest challenge?

Not too many challenges but the fact that we are hoping and praying that Nigerians should join in this fight against economic and financial crimes. We need more of public engagement for people to be able to come out, report and change their attitude for better and to also resist some of the interface war of these corrupt practices happening with law enforcement agencies.

They should change their perception and narrative. I think by and large, day-by-day, Nigerians are getting to understand that, by the time integrity clubs, zero tolerance across the schools that we have earmarked, it will help to booster than kind of partnership with Nigerians.

About the 2023 elections, like former President Olusegun Obasanjo said that Nigerians are more than eager to have people that are free of questionable character to emerge at the helms of leadership. How do you intend to check that because people are saying there should be proper check on the antecedents of those people?

There is presumption of innocence in the constitutional provision until you are pronounced guilty of an offence. Without that, you are free to contest election. Nigerians are aware about everybody’s character, who everybody is. They will decide who they want to lead them in the next coming election.

What is your reaction to allegation that EFCC seems to be going more after politicians when there are many internet scammers living among us, forming association…

We are pursuing everybody across the line; whether you are into cybercrimes or public sector corruption, we have specialized department that are dealing with these issues day in, day out. Everybody is being taken care of one way or the other.

There is an increase in cybercrimes. How does the commission tend to handle this and what is your advice to guardians?

It is a huge problem that Nigerians should understand and come to terms with that we need to do something about it. We need to work together to see that some of these things are being reported. We need to be talking to our younger ones that are into it because the society is aware of what they are doing but within their enclaves, they are being allowed to what they like. On our part, of course, we are investigating, gathering intelligence and also prosecuting, but it should be beyond that.

We should be getting towards preventing all these activities while we are working towards reaching out to as many Nigerians and stakeholders as possible to understand the problem. Recently, we are in partnership with the governors’ forum. We are trying to strengthen how that relationship will be played out in the long-run.

They are also concerned about the activities of the fraudsters in this country. If you would remember, around December when they were trying to hold an award night in Abeokuta, when the EFCC disrupted it, it was a huge problem that is tarnishing the image of this country and we need to do something about it.

On our part, we are calling on all Nigerians to join hands with us to ensure this menace of cybercrime is gotten rid of.

It is a huge problem that is beyond that. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to talk about the modus operandi and some of the things we are doing to counter them. If we do that, we will be exposing ourselves to them. We are studying the trends, topology. Of course, it is something that uses technology which changes almost on a daily basis. So, we are working.

There is a concept reference to your age… challenge and pressure

No challenge, no pressure. It is part of the work. Somebody has to do the work. How can you say a 40-year old man is young. You should know 40 is a significant age. I think we are up to the task. We have a young organisation with young officers that are determined to do the right thing but the experience that we have is so huge that we are up to the task and we have shown that we are up to the task and we will continue to do our best.

According to your statement earlier, EFCC has handled about 2000 cases. And talking about eagle eye that was launched in 2021, how much conviction of cases came as a result of eagle eye and what other technology is the EFCC deploying to invite more people to participate in bringing the offenders down? We are on all social media platforms.

Nigerians can reach out to us on the platforms. We have designated people looking at that because there are rooms for improvement and we are working towards that. And we are working towards more of issues of prevention and intelligence, so that these numbers can decrease.

The judge is not expected to give a sentence that is six years and 11 months. It has to be seven years and above. Even at that, there is discretion of one odd for another in exercising the sentencing for securing what is before them. They are not expected to go beyond certain period.

Secondly, some of the things that are in the media when multiple count charges are involved and somebody is convicted on each of the count charge, they are independent sentencing.

Let’s say 10-count charges of two years each; somebody can report and say he has been convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment; somebody else can say 10 years imprisonment…the sentencing are expected to work on concurrently…he was sentenced for two years and what was reported was 10 years. Then, there are some sentences that have option of fine.

The judge has the discretion to either give custodial sentences or option of fine. Some can say without option of fine; some for both. In some of the sentences, people are not comfortable with it.

That is why we weigh in as managers of organisation like ours; a conviction has been secured; he has discretion that he exercises; he still has multiple of other cases before him. You are doubting what he is saying and we are challenging him at the Court of Appeal. There are chances that he will prevail and there are chances our case can also suffer.

We just have to find a way of balancing them. Over time, we have cause to challenge, appeal and move on from Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court, challenging pronouncement of the lower court. I want to assure you that we will do something about it if it goes contrary to the provision of law.

About bullion van that went into Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s house in 2019

We have an agreement that EFCC is not doing media trial. The new commission is to investigate until it is right for Nigerians to know. We are very concerned about the issue of media trial. There are lots of things involved in taking some decisions. I know who the person is. I know what happened. I know what it is, and it was deliberate we acted the way we did.

There are more to it. We don’t want to alert some people that…we also want to have a situation whereby it is on record out in the public that a particular company is down. If his name was mentioned, others will be alerted.

The subject name didn’t even feature in the company’s name. if his name was mentioned, we stand a chance of jeopardising other leg of the investigation that we are looking at.

We recovered N5.3billion, which is very huge and we should be bold enough to say this is what we have recovered from a certain person but we don’t need that. We are looking at the bigger picture that will enable get other findings and also secure justice.

There are two cases like this. Are you saying they are related?

I am very sure about the N5.3bn, but not sure of the other one. It may not be unconnected to the same general idea of trying to trace to each other. We have some that have not even be reported.

Can we assume it is tracable to the bullion van?

It is not related. The second part of your question is not the way you are portraying to be but I want you to know and understand as Nigerians and a country, we need to understand and learn how to trust our leaders.

We shouldn’t always be thinking negative about our leaders. We are in democracy. Legislators are on one side; judiciary and executive are on the other side. We are not under the legislature and judiciary but under the executive. It is out of fair provisions of the law that allows agency like EFCC constitutional and quasi kind independence, not to tell us what to do. We are 100 per cent under the executive.

When somebody is appointing then, the person has the power to appoint and sack. The, certain level of enquiry of what you are doing and has been able to achieve; with the way we started, not that you would be told to go after a certain person.

The situation we are as commission where certain party was ruling, people would be saying all sorts of things and another party taking over, people are still talking. The question has always remained those that are being accused of certain things, are they actually free of those things they are being accused of?

And the issue of Attorney-General of Federation, people should understand that AGF is the chief law officer of the federation, whether we like it or not as provided for by the constitution. If you should respect that office, we should be able to respect the constitution for making provision for that office

The EFCC is not under the office of the Attorney-General. We are under the presidency technically. We have lots of issues that oppose our day-to-day activities in terms of the tradition…. that has been settled. We should know all these processes and understand them.

There has never been a time EFCC is under the Ministry of Justice in terms of budgeting and day-to-day activities. You can’t come to my office and see the picture of attorney- general in my office, which is the ultimate law in the country. The second part of your question that has to do with the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo. He has served this country with all his energy, time and resources from the time he was in the military till he came back as elected president. Obasanjo is right.

There are some people that we have cases with that are trying to contest election. They are still presumed innocent until proven guilty. Even when the matters are in court, in as much as the judge has not pronounced them guilty, they still have the right to contest election.

That is the situation we have found ourselves today. If you are aware that there are quite a number of people that are aspiring for the post of a president that we have cases which you have written one or two articles based on information you got about them. You have been the EFCC chairman for one year. What is your assessment of the agency and the judiciary? We have heard of situations where EFCC would blame the judiciary of not doing enough.

Secondly, you mentioned the relationship that exists between the EFCC and office of the AGF. I know of some instances when we would be in court, a counsel from the office of the AGF would just move a motion to withdraw the case. The EFCC lawyer that was there might not even be aware, how do you tackle this? We are fond of saying things that are not factual.

Everybody knows EFCC prosecutes its own cases and we know how the court works. Nobody is saying the AGF does not have the power to withdraw cases but just mention one case when EFCC lawyer is in court and a counsel from the AGF interrupted and withdrew the case. There are two instances, the Obasanjo in law that is still standing trial till today. Oyedepo, who is one of your lawyers was in court. Somebody came from the office of Attorney-general to withdraw the case…

Was it withdrawn?

There was a confusion in the court, even the judge was surprised and has to adjourn to get to know what was happening. Also, when Philip Anosike was brought to court, somebody equally came from the office to Attorney-General to almost withdraw the case. We are looking at that. Nobody sent them. There is no official correspondences in that regard. If the AGF wants tp withdraw any case, my office will be written to. We are investigating.

The matter is still ongoing. The trial is still ongoing. If you have your correspondents that are covering such matter, they should be able to brief you where we are on the matter.

These are circumstances where some people were doing what their bosses were not even aware of and trying to cause one or two problems. In one of the instances, the person is not even a lawyer like a lawyer. When agency of government is scoring 9.8 on the scale of 1 to 10, and then we are hanging onto one thing and trying to report or castigate that there is problem but in the real sense, there is no problem, because there is no perfect system. There is nothing like a perfect human being. Therefore, these can never be a perfect organisation.

These things happen in court. You are a new man. Maybe, it has not happened under your watch but it happens. What I am telling you is that you should know that it happens, and know how to tackle it. What I am trying to tell you is that it is not way you are looking at it. I have just spent one year as the EFCC chairman but I have been in the institution for 16years. I am a practitioner. I go to court.

Last week, I was in court to testify. At the risk of sounding immodest, I know the processes and I know how it works and it has been reported over time that I have a special relationship with the Attorney- General. If we have that kind of friction at the leadership level, how can we not have a friction of product? If there are issues to be discussed, I can call him on phone or visit him officially. What I am telling you is that it is not even a problem.

There is nothing like that. We are working towards the betterment of this country in terms of administration of delivering justice just like any other agencies that are related to that office. Let us stop hammering on one issue that is not even an issue. Let us report about the positive aspect of how we have been working.

We have been increasing the number of judgement being delivered. On your first question, we have a very good relationship with judiciary but it is not perfect yet. We are trying to improve on that. In 2016, EFCC recorded 396 convictions; in 2021, we recorded 2,220.

What could be the responsible of the increase?

There is no statistics to show that there is rise in criminality but a very robust relationship with the judiciary. Of course, when we see any, we take them to court…. with our own prosecution, we have done quite a lot of things- revamp and reorganise our legal department as well and we have been reaching out to the judiciary.

The fact the numbers increased doesn’t happen overnight. The numbers have been increasing since 2017 up to date.

