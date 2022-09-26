2023: Nigerians should elect competent leaders –Sheikh Mohammed Khalid

As Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general election, an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Mohammed Nuru Khalid, has advised the electorate to ensure they cast their votes for competent leaders if they want the next political dispensation to be different from the current one.

Khalid, who came to limelight after he criticised President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration for failing to tackle the insecurity plaguing the country and exposing citizens to danger, said Nigerians should elect those who have the capacity to address the challenges of insecurity, corruption and dwindling economy in the country.

“We have experienced the bitter side of incompetent leadership. My advice is for us to look for a competent person, somebody who knows what Nigeria is and who is ready to work for Nigeria especially in fighting corruption, changing the narratives of insecurity and reforming our economy.

We need someone who has the capacity to transform Nigeria to a level where we can compete favourably with other countries of the world,” he said. Khalid, fondly called the ‘Digital Imam’, is noted for his display of rare courage in speaking truth to power in his sermons to his congregation.

Although he was promptly relieved of his position as the Imam of the Apo Legislators Quarters Mosque and forced to relocate from the city to the suburb of Karu, the cleric has remained unbowed and undeterred in his determination to preach sermons geared towards promoting peace, equity, justice and good governance in Nigeria.

