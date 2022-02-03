2023: Nigerians should look beyond APC, PDP – Adebayo

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a front line presidential aspirant, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has charged Nigerians to look beyond the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in choosing the next President of Nigeria Adebayo who is the Founder of King Adebayo Film and Theatre Arts Network Television (KAFTAN TV), gave the advice yesterday as he declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidency.

He said the two dominant political parties that have ruled Nigeria since 1999 lacked the capacity to provide enduring solutions to the challenges confronting the country. Adebayo recalled the narratives that brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015, but said there were mere propaganda designed to deceive the electorate. According to him, the political elite presented Buhari as a messiah and a no nonsense personality who would jail everybody if he learnt that a penny of public fund was missing.

