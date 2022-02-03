News

2023: Nigerians should look beyond APC, PDP – Adebayo

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comments Off on 2023: Nigerians should look beyond APC, PDP – Adebayo

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a front line presidential aspirant, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has charged Nigerians to look beyond the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in choosing the next President of Nigeria Adebayo who is the Founder of King Adebayo Film and Theatre Arts Network Television (KAFTAN TV), gave the advice yesterday as he declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidency.

He said the two dominant political parties that have ruled Nigeria since 1999 lacked the capacity to provide enduring solutions to the challenges confronting the country. Adebayo recalled the narratives that brought President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015, but said there were mere propaganda designed to deceive the electorate. According to him, the political elite presented Buhari as a messiah and a no nonsense personality who would jail everybody if he learnt that a penny of public fund was missing.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zamfara abduction: Speak on NYM alleged complicity of military, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari should speak on the allegation by the Northern Youth Movement (NYM) that the military and certain officials of the Presidency are complicit in the bandits’ abduction of over 300 students of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State.   PDP in a statement by […]
News

Buhari appoints Malami, Fashola, others into PPI c’ttee

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as a member of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Presidential Power Initiate (PPI). A statement issued by the spokesperson for Malami, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, yesterday said other members include; Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, […]
News

Nigerian startup, Paystack, expands to South Africa

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Six months after its acquisition by Stripe, Nigerian fintech startup, Paystack, has announced its official expansion to South Africa. Founded in 2015 by Nigerians, the payments company, which powers businesses with its payment API, has maintained active presence in Nigeria and Ghana. Since expanding to Ghana, Paystack has grown and claims to power 50 per […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica