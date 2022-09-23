News

2023: Nigerians urged to contribute to nation-building

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Nigerians have advised to focus the issue that will promote and enhance national building. Speaking at presentation of the book titled, ‘The Patriots: Conversations with Nigeria’s Columnists and Public Intellectuals on Dividends of Democracy, Governance, Leadership and Nation-Building,’ a co-founder of NewsWatch Magazine, Ray Ekpu, said the people should continue to engage in the conversation about Nigeria and the way forward. Ekpu said, “The conversation about Nigeria does not start and end today.

It is a continuing conversation because all of us are worried about the direction of our country. And that is why this book is important. “All of the people interviewed have given down ideas about Nigeria and what they think Nigeria should look like going forward. So, it is a conversation that is ongoing and this book, I’m sure enable people to bring out more ideas about the way forward for Nigeria. I’m sure that many of us sitting here are wishing that Nigeria will be better than it is now.”

 

